Even those who worked with her and admired her found it difficult to like her. She was famously considerate to people like secretaries and cleaners at Downing Street and notoriously brutal toward her Cabinet ministers and her aides. The best of all depictions of her is by Ferdinand Mount in his memoir, Cold Cream. For a time, that cultivated journalist and novelist, later editor of the TLS, worked as an adviser to Thatcher, and Mount has called his years at Downing Street a holiday from irony. He describes the way she would harangue some visiting editor or diplomat for hours, and then, when the unfortunate personage had left, “she would resume the harangue, as though we had never met before, as though I had not heard the same spiel half a dozen times already that day.”

Some felt that the same thick-skinned indifference to others lay behind her economic policies, where her legacy is still acutely controversial. The liberating work of her early years in power—selling municipal houses to those who lived in them, ending exchange controls, privatizing state-owned industries—is an enduring achievement. She broke the strength of the labor unions, above all through her defeat of the 1984–1985 miners’ strike, and the sentimental leftists who decry her for that have little historical imagination. The real reason that miners’ strike failed was simple: At the 1983 election, only two out of five union members had voted Labour.

There are other measures of her success. When she became prime minister, more British people belonged to unions than owned shares; more people now own shares than belong to unions. During the ’70s, an annual average of 12.9 million days were lost to strikes; in 1990, 1.9 million days were lost. Where she is very rightly faulted is on two fronts. Her government presided over the hollowing out of British manufacturing, with 15 percent of the industrial base lost in the ’80s. And her deregulation of the City of London led to the mushroom growth of “casino capitalism” and the financial bubble, which finally burst in 2008.

During the Falklands conflict, she consciously borrowed the mantle of “Winston,” as she called him (to the considerable irritation of the Churchill family). If only she had remembered another of his sayings. In 1925, when he was chancellor of the exchequer, Churchill said, “I would rather see Finance less proud and Industry more content.” All modern British governments have forgotten that, and it’s a measure of her imprint on politics that none of the four prime ministers since her, two Tory and two Labour, has seriously challenged the basis of “Thatcherism.” Indeed, when asked once to name her great success, she answered crisply, “Tony Blair.”

Two memories came back to me when I heard the news of her death. Not long after she left office, she was the guest at one of those policy dinners so off the record they don’t exist, and at one point she held forth about the deplorable European Common Agricultural Policy. When I shyly suggested that she had somewhat misstated a point about farm subsidies, that terrifying basilisk glare swung round on me, more the eyes of Caligula than the mouth of Marilyn Monroe (to echo François Mitterrand’s description of her). “Are you a farmer?” she asked derisively, at which, feeling like one of her put-upon Cabinet colleagues, I shriveled into my wine glass.

And on the evening of Thursday October 11, 1984, at the Conservative conference in Brighton, I was in a suite in the Grand Hotel where a small party was being held. The prime minister was sitting on a sofa nearby engaged in animated conversation, which I did not interrupt. Later on, I went elsewhere, and she went to her own room. Shortly before three in the morning, a bomb planted by the Irish Republican Army wrecked the hotel, killing five people and narrowly missing the prime minister.

She emerged in disarray, but in one piece. Later in the day, she gave a speech as scheduled, but now saying that the very fact they were still gathered there, “shocked but composed and determined, is a sign not only that this attack has failed but that all attempts to destroy democracy by terrorism will fail.” No, she wasn’t bringing harmony that day, but she was magnificent all the same.

Geoffrey Wheatcroft is the author of The Strange Death of Tory England and Yo, Blair!

Correction: In an earlier version of this story, the Margaret Thatcher quote in the opening paragraph wrongly began with "Here," rather than "Where."