If the Germans covered Albany, they’d have a word for the ambivalence that Andrew Cuomo provokes in those with fond memories of his father. The mostly friendly rivalry between him and Mario is no secret—how the son made sure to let people know that as a member of Bill Clinton’s Cabinet, he’d attained a rank above that of mere governor; how the father dismissed the son’s 252-page 2010 campaign platform as a “pamphlet.” And for liberals observing this running Freudian drama, it’s hard not to root for the older guy. He was the one who stood against Ronald Reagan at his peak with that great 1984 convention speech and who went to Notre Dame to offer a Roman Catholic’s defense of abortion rights. He even left us behind his diaries. Andrew, on the other hand, has often appeared callow and controlling: He drove a Jaguar with AMC ESQ plates; he ordered up 30,000 copies of a 150-page brochure on his Housing and Urban Development (HUD) tenure; and after a disastrous 2002 run for governor, he went to work for a developer he had investigated at HUD, raking in $2.5 million over three years helping to build luxury marinas, of all things.

But Andrew has turned out to be an awfully effective governor—more effective, on the scale of basic legislative accomplishments, than his father was for most of his twelve-year tenure. In his first two years in office, Cuomo the Younger closed a $10 billion deficit, signed an ethics reform package, and legalized same-sex marriage. This year, he pushed through aggressive gun-control limits, raised the minimum wage by nearly two bucks, and extended a tax surcharge on millionaires, all the while wrapping up the budget before Easter, which used to be about as common in Albany as kudzu. It was his father who famously said (to this magazine, in 1985) that “you campaign in poetry, you govern in prose.” Now Andrew—who, let’s be honest, isn’t the most lyrical of gentlemen—is forcing liberals to confront a question that is particularly salient to their post–Barack Obama future: What if they’ve been overvaluing eloquence all along?

Not surprisingly, some of Cuomo père’s loyalists bridle at having the contrast between son and father framed in such terms. They insist that Mario Cuomo got more done than he is often remembered for: holding firm against the death penalty, protecting the safety net in the era of selfishness, and, yes, even passing mundane reforms like a seat-belt law. To this day, they say, Cuomo’s reputation is undermined by his rhetorical gifts. “I used to argue with him on an almost daily basis that ‘you’ve gone beyond deciding how many Bob Big Boys to put on the New York State Thruway,’” says Cuomo pal Bill O’Shaughnessy, head of WVOX in Westchester County. “Mario’s problem was that he suffered from the dumb blonde argument—he’s so articulate and so graceful and so commanding a speaker that he can’t possibly be a good manager. But he was a better manager than people give him credit for.”





Mario’s defenders also note that he was operating under much different circumstances. He did not have the advantage of coming into office after the unholy Spitzer-Paterson era, which has made it easier for Andrew to play the rescuing superhero. And in recent years, the governor’s office has accrued more authority over the budget, Mario’s bête noire. (It was the unfinished budget, he said, that kept him from boarding that plane for the New Hampshire primary in late 1991.) Most important, Mario was contending with a vigorous Republican opposition, whereas Andrew is blessed with a New York GOP that is historically weak and conspicuously reasonable.