On Tuesday, Mother Jones reporter David Corn released audio of Senator Mitch McConnell and his reelection campaign staff yukking it up over the various zany quotes and writings of Ashley Judd, who was considering a run against McConnell at the time. Unlike Corn’s last recording—the bombshell video, taped at a private fundraiser, of presidential candidate Mitt Romney calling 47 percent of the country "dependent upon government"—this one was made at a strategy session where, if the transcript is any indication, there were only few people besides McConnell. McConnell’s campaign manager has said that the senator was the victim of “Nixonian tactics to bug campaign headquarters.” But most believe that he was recorded by someone present at the meeting.

Which prompts the question: Do leaked recordings like these have politicians—and the people working for them—spooked?

“I guess we should start assuming that you may be recorded wherever,” said Rep. Eric Swalwell, a freshman congressman.

In some ways, this is a case of recent technology giving legs to an old Washington quandary: whether you can trust the person sitting across from you. But Jason Meath, a Republican consultant, says there are new developments in campaigning to worry about. For instance, the intensity of modern political races has caused some consultancy firms to employ hundreds of people who dissolve relationships as soon as they develop them, their length dictated by the electoral calendar.