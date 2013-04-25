This is what Asma had to close her eyes to. She must have realized early on that her dreams of bringing “transferable skills” (her words) from banking in Knightsbridge to governance in Mordor were unrealistic. So she kept up the business jargon and took solace in the minor power of royalty over commoner. When she drove with Buck for the Vogue article, she did it aggressively enough to get herself pulled over, so that, when she rolled down the window to smile at the cop, Buck could see his “eyes go from slits to saucers.” When visiting the Massar music center for kids, Asma got peeved by the lame “debate” put on by the children for her benefit and announced that the center was closing altogether, before telling the disconsolate gathering, “That wasn’t true. I just wanted to see how much you care about Massar.”

Today, with some 70,000 people killed in Syria’s civil war, many of them civilians targeted by the regime, even Asma’s loveliest paeans to “empowerment” and “human capital” won’t impress anyone anymore. Those who had said nice things about her now know to keep their distance. Her p.r. firm withdrew its services sometime in the summer of 2011, not long after coming up with a crisis-communications memo with the following advice: “In our view, the President needs to communicate more often and with more finely-tuned messaging and the First Lady needs to get in the game.” Now, here’s our bill.





Asma, for her part, went shopping. A year ago, when the fighting started to get really bad, a trove of Assad household e-mails got leaked to the public, revealing Asma’s arrangements to purchase a vase from Harrod’s and a fondue set from Amazon.

Let’s briefly consider her position, though. When you’re fearing for your life, shopping for mundane household goods like vases and fondue sets is a pretty natural form of escapism. And I have to admit, when I read Asma’s e-mails about a pair of non-matching nightstands, I shared vicariously in her irritation. Non-matching nightstands shipped across several time zones? Come on, Baker Furniture! Double check!

It’s easy to forget that Asma got to make one big choice in life, and she made it at age 25. After that, there was no turning back. It’s also easy to forget how much Asma was a child of her—our—age of foundations and “idea festivals.” She didn’t need to construct a worldview to justify her actions; she merely needed to plug into it.

The twentieth century was full of big ideas put into bad practice. Now, our elites have determined that this century will be one of small ideas put into best practices. Our salvation lies in micro-initiatives. ("Cash for Carrots Could Save Lives", is one of the headlines on the World Economic Forum home page.)

In the real world, grand ideologies still matter, and crooks cause a lot of problems. But in the world of idea festivals, grand ideologies are passé, and crooks don’t exist. Haiti’s problem is insufficient “capacity-building for public-sector performance,” not Haitian officials robbing the bejesus out of people. Master the jargon of business and nonprofits, and you don’t really have to do anything. We’re just happy to hear you’ve got a handle on it. No wonder Asma increasingly spoke and thought in Davosisms.

In one of her earliest interviews, Asma brushed off questions about her efforts to improve Syria. “Let the actions speak for themselves,” she said. A good thought. But words are easier.



