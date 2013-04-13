Art collectors keep getting richer, and galleries keep getting bigger, and the arts-loving public is paying less and less attention. “Chelsea galleries used to hum with activity,” the art critic Jerry Saltz wrote last month. “Now they’re eerily quiet.” The formidable critic Dave Hickey, a perennial fly in the ointment to the professionalized art establishment, announced his retirement last October with a scathing critique of the art world status quo. Nowadays, he told the UK Observer, the system revolves around rich speculators who know next to nothing about art but “drop their windfall profits” into it as yet another form of hedge investment. ”All we do is wander around the palace,” Hickey said, “and advise very rich people.” The artist William Powhida characterizes the rise of art oligarchs as symptomatic of “a highly-stratified economy where very few people have most of the wealth, which we must increasingly orient ourselves towards like a plant growing towards the light.”

Against this backdrop, though, many young artists actually are as passionate and individualistic and visionary as the artists of less financially stratified eras. It’s just that they’re operating outside the big-collector system, building followings and funding their work with a lot of hard work and ingenuity, often partly through sites like Etsy and Kickstarter. As Reuters Finance writer Felix Salmon puts it, “the shiny art selling for tens of millions of dollars is so dumb” that a lot of talented artists “don’t even want in any more.” Instead, these artists are dedicated to a more democratic art world, and a more democratic world in general.

The 29-year-old artist Molly Crabapple is part of this vanguard. Until a couple years ago, Crabapple, born Jennifer Caban in Far Rockaway, Queens, was best known for her burlesque art and—because of its highly adult content and her background as a nude model for amateur photographers—pigeonholed as a sex artist. But when her Occupy Wall Street images went worldwide, all that changed. Crabapple was suddenly both a graphic artist for the movement and an emblem of the way that art could break out of the gilded gallery. Her poster for the May Day General Strike, for example, depicts a woman, bathed in light like an Eastern Orthodox icon, but solid and human as Diego Rivera’s workers. On her website Crabapple posted photographs of the poster hanging all around the city.





“Occupy favored art that was populist,” she told me last month, during a wide-ranging conversation at her home and studio, just a block from ZuccottiPark. As she points out, many of the movement’s most iconic images came from illustrators, like poster artist R. Black and cartoonist Susie Cagle. (Cagle won an award from the Society for Professional Journalists for her Occupy Wall Street journalism.) Mark Read’s 99 percent projections became known internationally as the “Bat Signal logo” of Occupy Wall Street. Theirs was art, Crabapple says, “that was passionate, accessible, unironic—art that bled and took sides. It was art out of the gallery and into the streets, into life. I hope it presented an alternative, a good strong alternative to detached, ironic uber-expensive art whose primary purpose is to fill up an oligarch's loft.”