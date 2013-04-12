On Saturday, Harvard University will keep it classy by hiring the rapper “Tyga” to headline its spring music concert, “Yardfest.” The 23-year-old Los Angeles native is best known for lyrics such as “Shut the fuck up and jump on this dick / Nothing but a motherfucking skank / Fuck what you talking ’bout and fuck what you think,” and for filming a porno to accompany his career-making single “Rack City” (dubbeda “monster strip-club anthem” by The New York Times). To their credit, students weren’t happy with the choice—Harvard senior Leah Reis-Dennis started a Change.org petition in protest and collected over 2,000 signatures, inducing Yardfest organizers to move the act out of its prime-time slot.

The student committee that picked Tyga wasn’t the first to dismiss flagrant misogyny with a wave of the hand, and it won’t be the last: Harvard has previously hosted Kid Cudi, of “Poke Her Face” fame; Yale has featured the Ying Yang Twins, whose “Whisper Song” suggests something that hardly sounds consensual; and the University of Pennsylvania invited, of all people, Akon—who, among other charming antics, simulated sex with a 15-year-old girl onstage .

It’s not that American college students don’t care about respecting women, though all these institutions have their struggles with gender norms and sexual violence. It’s not that they think rape doesn’t happen to their ilk—as the horrors of Steubenville reminded us, it happens everywhere. Rather, these best and brightest have all made the same miscalculation, assuming irony supercedes offence . As Yale’s “Spring Fling” committee put it in 2010: “while the Ying Yang Twins may appear offensive, most who listen to their music, regardless of whether they are fans, understand that the songs are too ridiculous to be taken at face value.” It seems the Harvard students who invited Tyga took the same stance: It’s all cool as long as it’s a joke.

This odd and arrogant hypocrisy has gotten a lot of airtime recently. If writer-actress Lena Dunham is a self-styled “voice of her generation,” she is also the face of what has been termed “Hipster Sexism,” due to a tongue-in-cheek Obama election ad telling women that their “first time shouldn’t be with just anybody, you wanna do it with a great guy.” As coined by Alissa Quart in New York, “Hipster Sexism consists of the objectification of women but in a manner that uses mockery, quotation marks, and paradox: the stuff you learned about in literature class.” Dunham is a feminist; her ad had an overtly liberal and pro-women message. But does that—along with her cleverness—exonerate what, from someone else, might have looked like classic objectification? Flash back to the image of a few thousand Harvard students gyrating to the words “Young money young money yeah we getting rich / I got ya grandma on my dick.” That audience doesn’t endorse those sentiments—indeed, it laughs at them—but by paying (a cool $40,000) to hear them, Harvard perpetuated them.