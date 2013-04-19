Do you know what the "T-bone" in a T-bone steak is, or where it's located on the steer's skeleton? For that matter, do you care?

Unless you're a butcher, a chef, or an avid foodie, you almost certainly answered "No" to the first question, and there's a decent chance you did likewise for the second. In a culture where both parents typically work and people have less time to cook, America's meat literacy is at a low ebb. Your grandmother could probably look at a butcher case and tell you which part of the carcass each steak or chop came from, but most consumers nowadays would be hard-pressed to tell the difference between top loin, top sirloin, and top round. Many of them also probably think the "top" refers to "top-quality," which it doesn't.

In an attempt to help educate consumers, or at least make things simpler for them, the beef and pork industries have collaborated on a new set of meat naming and labeling terms, with the lamb and veal industries expected to follow shortly. Technically speaking, the new lingo is a revision of the Uniform Retail Meat Identification Standards, but that's too wordy, so let's call it something simpler: Meat for Dummies.

The new Meat for Dummies nomenclature, announced earlier this month and slated to start appearing in supermarkets this summer, is designed to make your local meat case less confusing, in part by using the same terminology across different animals. The term "ribeye," for example, has traditionally been associated with beef, but pork loin rib chops will now be known as ribeye chops. Similarly, top loin pork chops will now be known as porterhouse chops.