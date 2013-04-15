A little over a year ago, the social blogging platform Tumblr dipped its toe into journalism with a new site called Storyboard. Staffed by three professional journalists, it aimed to highlight the neat things people were doing with Tumblr, and produced some interesting work. But on Tuesday, Tumblr axed the department. Analysts quickly figured it was just because the company had lost its appetite for such experiments when it had yet to turn a profit.

Other social networks’ editorial side projects haven’t fared much better. Last year, Facebook hired journalist Dan Fletcher as the "managing editor" of a project called FacebookStories that was supposed to illuminate how important Facebook had become to peoples’ lives, mostly through feel-good vignettes and blurbs contributed by names you might recognize. Last month, he announced he was leaving of his own accord, because the site didn't actually need reporters (although a Facebook spokesman says FacebookStories will continue). "There is no more engaging content Facebook could produce than you talking to your family and friends," Fletcher told a college audience, explaining his departure.

The problem with Storyboard and FacebookStories isn’t that Tumblr or Facebook wanted to generate editorial content, or even that they only wanted to do so to draw attention to their own users. It’s hard to sift through social media sometimes, and platforms should highlight the best content they host. Rather, the problem was that both companies misunderstood their most valuable journalistic product: not puffy human interest stories, but the aggregate data they gather about how people behave online.

Most of the time, we hear about data as the stuff social media sites sell to advertisers. But it can be tremendously revealing about social dynamics. The best example of this is the dating site OKCupid, which for two years maintained a blog using statistics gleaned from its user base. It was fascinating stuff: Women of all races strongly prefer white men, people lie all the time about their appearance, and straight people have gay sex too. OKCupid didn't just write it for kicks, though. It also played a key role in bringing people to the site.