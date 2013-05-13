But what made it different—and much more exciting—was the way the match was broadcast to viewers inside and outside the hall. They had talking heads to offer color commentary. They had post-game press conferences. They had thumping tribal transition music that sounded like a riff on Carmina Burana. It was as though chess, by aping all the clichés of mainstream sports coverage, was trying to prepare itself for primetime.

The effect was entertaining, if a bit odd. The commentators were no Marv Alberts, but they nevertheless managed to liven up the games. Grandmaster Nigel Short and International Master Lawrence Trent had some particularly snappy badinage: “I think it’s matey-matey!” “Ooh, that’s a bit ticklish.” “It’s smelly for black.” “Ahh, you Petrosian lover… That's a rubbish rook!”

While they used the algebraic terminology that typically turns off chess newbies (“rook C8, knight G5, F6…”), the talking heads proved that chess does, in fact, have something in common with big-time sports: for fans, it’s at least as much fun to talk about as it is to watch. I followed most of the games on the tournament’s custom-built app, ChessCasting, and was sucked in for hours by the debates among other users. During one game between tournament winner Magnus Carlsen and world number two Levon Aronian, some 7,750 people were on livechat.

It’s not a billion people watching the World Cup, but it's a start. According to market research conducted by YouGov, there are 605 million people around the globe who regularly play chess. Some 15 percent of Americans play regularly, and two-thirds have played chess at some point in their lives. Still, for chess to become a televisual spectacle, it’ll have to overcome some challenges that sit-on-your-duff games like competitive poker don’t face: It’s agonizingly slow. Good matches often end in a draw. And the visuals are unavoidably dull—the spectacle of frumpy men hovering silently over tables lacks even the modest fun that comes with trying to guess whether a gambler is bluffing.

Paulson thinks he can get around that by, essentially, enhancing reality. Future versions of the ChessCasting software, he has said, will allow spectators to examine the “biometric parameters” of players, including their pulse, eye movements, blood pressure, and “galvanic skin response.” There are plans to beef up the commenting options and allow viewers to play with databases of historic games. Already, users can test out their own moves in the app, and analyze the games using a computer engine.





"It’s about being able to see inside the player, to see his level of anxiety and stress," said Paulson. "Some players communicate a lot of what’s going on inside of them, but most don’t. The physical and emotional stress is enormous."

It may seem intrusive, but the time does seem ripe to give the chess world a jolt. The current world champion, Viswanathan Anand, is beginning to decline, and the retirement of Garry Kasparov in 2005 has left the game without one of its most recognizable figures. The best hope for a new poster boy is the current number-one ranked player, Magnus Carlsen of Norway. He possesses the right ingredients: handsome, heavy-browed, and 22 years old, Carlsen has the vibe of a high-school soccer star. He has modeled for Dutch denimwear company G-Star Raw. Director J.J. Abrams offered Carlsen a role in a future installment of Star Trek, which he (fortunately) declined.

What Carlsen lacks at the moment is a great rival. Kasparov had Karpov; Fischer had Spassky; Capablanca had Alekhine. World number two Levon Aronian, an Armenian with a poetic air, could potentially fit the bill: he’s young, and has an aggressive, tactical style that contrasts with Carlsen’s quiet, positional play. But unless Carlsen takes the world championship in November, he'll still be seen more as a star-on-the-rise than a compelling spokesman for the game.

The factor that works most in Paulson's favor is perhaps that chess, despite its image, really does not require much brainpower to enjoy. I should know: I'm not very good at it, but I've become bizarrely obsessed with watching video commentaries of classic games on YouTube. If you asked why, I guess I'd say I get a vicarious thrill, like a kid watching Lionel Messi highlights reels. I almost never play it myself. As it turns out, like any good sports fan, I'm happy to let the pros do the work for me. So the secret to chess’s success as a spectator sport may simply require proving that, for viewers at least, it's just a dumb game.