This kind of information is collected whenever someone commits suicide or is killed, said Cathy Barber, a researcher at the Harvard School of Public Health and a driving force behind the pilot program that spawned NVDRS. But only when all the details are put in one place and standardized, she explained, can researchers use them to identify risk factors and figure out how to craft policy interventions. “If you want to prevent suicide,” Barber said, “you can look at the data and say, OK, are these people in treatment?” If they are, maybe that means doctors aren’t asking their patients the right questions. But if it turns out they’re not, then maybe the priority should be figuring out how to get them through the front door in the first place. “It lets you know where to start,” Barber said.

NVDRS has already helped researchers generate a range of insights about how and why people die. In Oregon, where the suicide rates among the elderly is one of the highest in the nation, a study found that among older adults who died by suicide, “44 percent of men and 56 percent of women lived alone; nearly 50 percent of males were married; 43 percent of females were widowed.” In Colorado, meanwhile, it was determined that of the 776 adults who committed suicide in 2004, 14 percent were construction workers. A multi-state analysis of homicide cases involving children under four showed that most took place in the home at the hands of parents or caregivers using common household objects and other “weapons of opportunity.”

If Obama gets $20 million he’s asking for, the CDC will be able to expand the data-gathering operation to all 50 states. Public health experts who study gun violence—and there aren’t many out there, due to the lack of available funding—say this would give them unprecedented insight into the circumstances under which people are killed around the country, allow them to compare the effectiveness of gun laws that differ from state to state, and reveal patterns that have never been noticed before.

David Hemenway, a Harvard professor who worked with Barber on the NVDRS pilot and the author of While We Were Sleeping: Success Stories in Injury and Violence Prevention, likens the potential payoff of the violence database to that of another ambitious information-gathering effort—one that was introduced by the Department of Transportation in 1975 to track fatal car accidents. That database, Hemenway said, accounts for “80 to 90 percent of what we know” about driving-related fatalities—for instance, that teenagers are at the highest risk for crashing when driving at night, and when driving with other teens. According to Hemenway, it’s based in large part on that insight that policymakers passed graduated licensing laws, which are now in place in all 50 states and are credited with reducing the crash risk of young drivers by 20 to 40 percent.

Hemenway and Barber are cautious about making predictions on whether or not the funding to expand NVDRS will end up coming through. But for Obama to have even included it in his budget makes them optimistic. “It’s exciting to see it there in black and white,” Barber said. “It certainly clarifies the message that [the CDC] doesn’t need to avoid the topic of guns anymore.”