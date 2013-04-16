So social media is being held up as the insentient hero of the day, and not without cause. In addition to Twitter and Facebook, frantic loved ones could visit the Google Person Finder page, which offered help with an almost poetically simple interface: two buttons that read “I’m looking for someone” and “I have information about someone.” The crumbs of fact we learned from social sharing sites as the afternoon wore on will undoubtedly shape the way each of us recalls this tragedy. Quartz’s Christopher Mims argues that this Vine clip of a local TV news broadcast, apparently uploaded by a user with just 355 Twitter followers, may become “the image by which we will all remember.”

We glimpsed Monday why the old-guard news organizations have ceded so much ground to new media. The speed with which news tidbits appear on social media mirrors, even encourages, the frantic pace of newsgathering in the hours after a disaster—when false leads and bad “facts” abound. Twitter may be a “truth machine” of sorts, with its crowd-sourced fact-checking, but any medium that place a premium on single, context-free morsels of news, like those eerie six seconds of video that Mims highlights, is of finite value.

The news outlets that yesterday failed our appetites for instant news offered something today that social media never can—not with consistent quality, anyway. The Boston Globe, its website resurrected, has already produced some of the most comprehensive accounts of what is known, and not known, about Monday's events. Layoffs and buyouts have gutted the newsroom in recent years, and still reporters and editors there offered: an interactive map of the explosions, annotated with the day’s most striking photos; a doctor-correspondent’s first-person account of the makeshift trauma unit for blast victims; a portrait of the 8-year-old boy killed in the blast; stories about affected businesses and schools, transportation safety, the fire at the JFK library that prompted fears of coordinated attacks; and finally, the one-stop-shop story. If that last one sounds easy—or perhaps, to some new-media prophets, a redundant relic—note that 14 reporters contributed to the report.

The Boston Herald, no stranger to layoffs itself, has done similar work, such as probing how easily one person may have caused such destruction and tracking down the roommate of the Saudi student whose apartment was searched by police. And surely the Boston Phoenix would have produced its own compelling coverage, injecting necessary skepticism and irreverence into the conversation—but the alt-weekly printed its final issue last month. S.I. Rosenbaum, a former Phoenix editor, instead captured scenes from the marathon for The New Republic, while her former colleague Chris Faraone tweeted updates about evacuations and road closures near the explosion sites. (TNR reached out to him, too.)

The upshot of all this is that while social media was producing necessary ephemera, reporters were hustling to produce articles with insight and hard-won answers, and working out of short-staffed newsrooms—or, in the case of former Phoenix staffers, no newsroom at all—in no small part because instant news has depressed the value of thoughtful, carefully vetted news. This is not to cast doubt on all news circulated on Twitter. Writing for io9, Annalee Newitz said, “Our social media networks may be maturing into trusted sources,” and I think that’s right (note the cautious “may be”). But accuracy is not the endgame of crisis reporting—the goal is to give a tragedy like this deeper explanation and examination. A good vantage point from which to admire the value of deeply reported and edited stories is the sprawling photo gallery posted by BuzzFeed, whose content is designed explicitly for social sharing (and whose content is often aggregated from social media). With its 56 photos, the increasingly graphic gallery, by a BuzzFeed staffer whose handle is “ryanhatesthis,” prioritizes quantity over quality: Add pictures with abandon—even fairly useless ones—and watch the clicks roll in.