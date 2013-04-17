Boston’s explosive-detection industry has several roots. It’s based partly in the same strength as the rest of the “Route 128” tech industry in and around the city—the world-class universities that spin off graduates and researchers who go on to start their own business ventures in the area. Then there is the presence of big defense contractors like Raytheon, which draws federal funding and produces smaller spinoffs.

Most surprising is the role played by Boston’s strength in medical research. This is how Northeastern got into the business. In 2000, it created a research center partly funded by the National Science Foundation to develop subsurface imaging techniques that can improve cancer detection. In 2008, when Homeland Security announced that it wanted to create a new “center of excellence” for explosive detection, Northeastern threw its hat in the ring, realizing that its medical research might transfer to the security arena. “A tumor inside the body and a bomb inside the suitcase have a lot of common elements to them,” said Northeastern’s Michael Silevitch, the co-director of ALERT. “It was, ‘how do you probe into cluttered regions and apply those tools to the Homeland Security problem?’”

For Northeastern and many of the businesses working in this arena, the focus has been largely on improving airport screening technology. But there are also efforts to develop detection technology outside the reach of checkpoints, where the emphasis shifts from imaging—say, X-raying a bag to see if there’s a bunch of wires inside—to spectroscopy, trying to pick up anomalies in the radiation intensity of wavelengths given off by different types of materials. As you might expect, this is not easy to do, especially if you're working at a distance from the source of the suspect material and are not sure where to point the detection equipment. But there are plenty of tools under development, such as the “quantum cascade laser” being developed by the Cambridge, Massachusetts, firm Eos Photonics that, as conceived, could be shone on someone’s suit coat to see if it had a trace of explosive on it. Physical Sciences Inc. in Andover is working on its own form of hyperspectral detection, but executive vice president Bill Marinelli was reluctant to elaborate: "I’m not really able to talk about what we are doing here in that regard. Any discussion of the technology would result in a possible disclosure of means to defeat it," he said in an e-mail.

There is a separate branch of research into developing ways to pick up on the vapors given off by explosives—essentially, to mimic what bomb-sniffing dogs can do. This, too, is tremendously challenging—some explosive materials, especially plastic ones, give off very low vapor pressures that are barely indistinguishable from harmless materials (like honey). Boston-area companies and researchers are forging ahead on this front—Triton Systems, in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, is developing ways to “pre-concentrate” the vapors given off by explosives so that they would stand a chance of detection. But if a bomb is well-wrapped and covered in a bag or trash can, vapors will be even harder to pick up.

“Right now, it’s a dream, not a reality,” said Jimmie Oxley, the ALERT co-director at the University of Rhode Island. Add in breezy weather of the sort that Boston had Monday and it gets well-nigh impossible, said one Northeastern official, who requested anonymity. “When you have a big city and thousands of people walking around it’s so hard to find, to know where to look. That’s the fundamental problem, and it will never be solved. Even the Israelis haven’t been able to do it,” said the official. “Here we are, the Center of Excellence for Explosive Detection, and this thing happened here in Boston. It should spur on to do more relevant [research], but you’re limited.”