A decade after the invasion of Iraq, it seems pretty clear that the ensuing military adventures there and in Afghanistan have done more harm than good. Billions of dollars were spent, thousands of lives lost, and two regions are now no more stable than when we arrived.

But yesterday's tragedy in Boston has given us one reason to be grateful: the tourniquet.

After two pressure-cooker bombs sent shrapnel through the crowd at the marathon's finish line—much like the IEDs that have claimed so many soldiers' lives—there was much talk of lost limbs. A day after the attacks, though, only a few had actually been amputated: four at Massachusetts General Hospital, five at Boston Medical Center, and one at Brigham and Women's Hospital. The total casualty count was even lower, at only three deaths so far. Those who survived could have tourniquets to thank: Reports indicate that first responders used belts, lanyards, ripped clothes, and even brand-new clothes to bind the wounds of blast victims.

Only a few weeks ago, a group of officials from the FBI, American College of Surgeons, and police and fire organizations published the "Hartford Consensus" on how to respond to mass casualty events such as the shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. Its primary conclusion: The number one cause of preventable death in these situations is blood loss, and the best way to stop blood loss is to properly apply a tourniquet.