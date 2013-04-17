When the Boston Red Sox snapped the “Curse of the Bambino” by winning the World Series in 2004, their first since 1918, I remarked to a friend that the worst thing about it would be the inevitable New Yorker essay by Roger Angell, a longtime, vocal Red Sox fan. This was wrong—Angell actually got two essays out of it—and also unfair, because Angell is a great writer. But that’s the point: Something about being a Boston sports fan makes talented writers and wonderful human beings (and occasionally people who are both) briefly insufferable to the rest of the world.

Bostonians’ self-importance about their sports teams—a self-importance untethered to the bombast that comes from being a mega-city, making it fundamentally different from, say, New York fans’ obnoxious arrogance—led them to overstate their teams’ slights and misfortunes and to understate their resounding success in sports other than football and baseball (somehow, justifiable “Celtic Pride” never diminished Boston fans’ sense that the metaphysical fix was in). Boston sports fandom, in other words, was very annoying. And when the Patriots and the Red Sox finally began winning titles last decade, it was like the point in the movie where the secret weapon doesn't destroy the monster, but makes it even stronger. Suddenly Red Sox fans were said to comprise “Red Sox Nation,” and that was even more annoying.

The Boston Marathon attack was, among other things, a Boston sports tragedy. Sports Illustrated put it on the cover, ESPN.com led with the story until sometime on Wednesday, and some of the best coverage has appeared on Deadspin. The bombs were an assault on the most prestigious annual marathon in the world, but even that does not do justice to the sports angle. Monday was Patriots’ Day, a Massachusetts state holiday (and a holiday in former Massachusetts enclave Maine) otherwise known as Marathon Monday, and less officially known as The Day The Red Sox Start Their Game at 11 a.m.

Duly, the shows of solidarity with Boston have been expressed through sports, which has meant dipping into the sappy language of Boston fandom. The most prominent show of support in New York came last night in the Bronx, when the New York Yankees played Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” the Red Sox’ eighth-inning song (itself a nouveau affectation, inaugurated in 2002). Yesterday, the Chicago Tribune sports section declared, “We are Chicago Red Sox, we are Chicago Celtics,” and so on. In my neighborhood of Fort Greene, Brooklyn, where there is a dearth of sports bars, messages of support projected onto the Brooklyn Academy of Music's façade used the distinctive Red Sox “B” to signify Boston.