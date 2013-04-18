The Boston Marathon ended for Jeff Glasbrenner three tenths of a mile from the finish line. Police called out for the runners to stop, but didn't say why. Then people on the sidelines told him: A bomb went off. People lost legs. There are body parts laying on the ground.

Like all the runners, Glasbrenner, a first-time Boston runner from Arkansas, was angry and sickened when he heard what had happened. Like only a few of them, however, he had some idea of what lay ahead for the wounded.

"It hit home," he said Tuesday, "because I am an amputee."

On Monday, as Boston reeled from the attack, one of the earliest details to make it out of Copley Square was the report of severed limbs. "These runners just finished and they don’t have legs now,” one witness told The New York Times. “So many of them. There are so many people without legs." Later, Bostonians recoiled in horror and pity at the gruesome photo of Jeff Bauman Jr., grey-faced and clutching at a leg that ended in tatters of muscle and bone.