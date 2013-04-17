Of course, even this calculation understates the popular support background checks seem to have. According to the polls, as many as 90 percent of Americans support background checks. And with good reason. The point of background checks is to keep guns out of the hands of criminals. And with the help of technology, running those checks should no longer be very difficult. Even the National Rifle Association once supported the idea.

The NRA doesn’t support the idea now, not even in the substantially weakened form that Senators Joe Manchin and Pat Toomey devised in order to produce a (seemingly) viable proposal. And that, as much as the skewed composition and procedures of the Senate, helps explain why the compromise didn’t pass today. The NRA has a lot of money. And its supporters feel very passionately. They may constitute a minority, but the combination of money and intensity allows them to wield power like a majority.

It doesn’t have to be that way. And based on the Rose Garden appearance, nobody knows that better than Obama. He has never been one to flash emotion. But anybody who observed in the aftermath of Sandy Hook could tell that incident got to him personally. And in the Rose Garden appearance Wednesday afternoon, he could barely contain his contempt for the opponents who used dishonest attacks—and donations—to stoke opposition to the bill.

“Even the NRA used to support expanded background checks,” Obama said. “But instead of supporting this compromise, the gun lobby and its allies willfully lied about the bill.”

But Obama didn’t just call out opponents. He also called out allies, with reason. The filibuster isn’t their fault—that’s on Harry Reid, the Democratic Senate, and even Obama for failing to change the chamber’s voting rules. (That failure has hobbled the Obama presidency since day one.) But the failure to support gun legislation more intensely is very much a product of apathy.