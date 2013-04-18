They're calling it the "Excel Error Heard Round the World": Kenneth Rogoff and Carmen Reinhart's widely cited paper about the relationship between public debt and economic growth was revealed Monday to have grossly misstated economic growth for high-debt countries, all because of a forehead-smackingly simple error in an Excel spreadsheet. ("It is sobering that such an error slipped into one of our papers despite our best efforts to be consistently careful," the paper's authors said on Wednesday.)

The debate over Rogoff and Reinhart's pro-austerity research turns on other issues than this single error, but the Excel error has inspired the most glee. There's something gratifying about Ivy League economists fouling up a rather simple spreadsheet. What's less funny are the odds that your bank, your government, or you have fouled up an important spreadsheet just as crucially (if not as influentially).

"This type of stuff probably happens all the time. What's unusual here is that someone checked it," says Ray Panko, a professor at the University of Hawaii and the elder statesman of small coterie of research academics who study—yes—Excel errors. Panko's meta-analysis of several such studies, he claims, indicates that 84 percent of spreadsheets contain some kind of materially significant error. But fellow Excel guru Stephen Powell, at Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business, counters that it's hard to know what the exact figure is, but he agrees that Rogoff's recent error is not anomalous—Powell says he's examined "hundreds, if not thousands," of spreadsheets from companies with errors just as egregious.

There are ample anecdotes to support Panko and Powell's claims. In 2012, JP Morgan discovered that it had been grossly miscalculating a risk-management measure—possibly for years—due to a mischievous Excel formula. Last summer, Olympics ticketholders were baffled when the London 2012 Olympic Games committee oversold the synchronized swimming event by thousands of tickets--a hapless clerk had entered "20,000" instead of "10,000" in a spreadsheet cell. A year prior, the town of Framingham, Massachusetts, announced that it would request $600,000 in state aid to cover a budget shortfall caused by miscalculating "monstrous spreadsheets." You can even find huge copy-paste errors in Fed Reserve spreadsheets if you comb through them.