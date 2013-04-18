You can see pretty much all of West, Texas, from I-35, which connects the town—which is not in western Texas, but the heart of the state—to Dallas in the north and Waco just south. A collection of only 2,674 people, according to the Census Bureau, West was famed—until this week—rather modestly for pretty great kolaches, sweet pastries filled with meat, cheese or fruit, and its Czech immigrant farming heritage. Every year, the town hosts a festival celebrating its Czech heritage—and proving that in Texas no good pun goes unpunished, there has even been a motel known, yes, as the Czech Inn.

Today, the day after a deadly fertilizer plant explosion killed as many as 15 people and injured around 160, the Czech Inn is at 100 percent occupancy—but full of people who live within less than the two-mile radius that encompasses all of West. The hotel itself had some glass blown out but didn’t sustain any major damage. “We’re doing everything we can,” says Joey Oliver, who is working the front desk. Not only is the hotel full but the phone never stops ringing with offers of help in the form of paying for rooms. The calls came from not just all over Texas but all over the country. But nobody knows, either, when they can go home.

Oliver himself is okay. Most of his family, he explains, lived on the opposite side of town from the blast. One member of his family, a 90-year old man, had his roof caved in by the explosion but miraculously escaped with bruises, scratches and a concussion. Asked what it was like to endure the night before, Oliver sighs briefly but heavily. “I couldn’t even begin to describe it,” he says. “This is just a small town. It’s something we never expected to happen.”

A memorial service was held in Boston earlier today for the victims of the marathon bombing. I tried listening, but had to switch it off. The speakers were sincere and moving, to be sure, but already the conversation has shifted to tales of bravery and recovery, promises of perseverance and resilience—polished words in stark contrast to the disorder and disbelief in that city earlier this week. It seems, frankly, rushed: No doubt many of the 170 people injured in the bombing—to say nothing of the friends and family of the dead—are still in disbelief, their lives very much in disorder.