Now that even a watered-down effort to “do something” about guns in response to the mass slaughter of small children in Newtown has collapsed in the Senate, it’s time to look political reality squarely in the face: No external shock, no matter how extreme, will clear a path for meaningful gun control legislation to emerge from Congress.

Senate Republicans may have done the party no favor by opposing this legislation.

In the end, the debate in the Senate wasn’t even about serious reform. Nobody ever gave a ban on so-called assault weapons a chance of passage, and it went down 60 against and 40 in favor (which might actually have been a better showing than anticipated). But when all that’s on the table is expanded background checks for gun buyers, and the president himself has designated gun legislation his top priority early in his second term — and still the measure falls six votes short of the 60 required to advance against a filibuster — then it’s time for gun control proponents to acknowledge that they are a long, long way from having made the political case.

But as to whether Obama has actually suffered the great defeat that many have proclaimed, the answer is no, he hasn’t. That’s because gun control, like everything else, has two components: the policy and the politics. No, there won’t be any gun legislation coming out of this Congress. But how the issue works politically is a very different question.

The president and supporters of his latest push like to note that 90-plus percent of Americans support background checks at gun shows, the point on which the Senate faltered. The correct response to this, however, is: big deal. In truth, gun control polling is a pretty mixed bag, and the most important element in public opinion here is that people who are in favor of more gun restrictions tend to be much less passionate in their views than people who are opponents of restrictions or support expanded gun rights, such as “concealed carry.” There won’t be a Democratic senator from Montana who's up for re-election and supports gun restrictions any time soon, as indeed Max Baucus did not this week and will not .