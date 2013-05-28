In the town of my childhood, little of note ever happened

so when the albino deer was found drowned in the slough



having been driven onto the punky ice by dogs,

the game warden brought the dead beast to the school.



I might have been seven or maybe six years old.

I suppose we were made to line up—



since that is how we were moved from place to place—

and were directed out the industrial doors



to admire the animal sprawled in the back of a truck.

We gathered around it, its whiteness a world



bled of distinction, its eyes pink and drying

in the prairie air. We were told we could touch it



and these many years since that March day, I can still

see my hand, pink and small, buried into the white fur



of the buck's neck, crackling with static

and coming to life with the electric surge



that animates all things. Later, the buck

would be mounted and placed in a glass case in the bank,



which is where the town kept things that were precious.

Behind it, the art teacher rendered the bluffs in oils



with the fussy hand of a miniaturist, and the buck

remains there today, in perpetual imitation of itself.