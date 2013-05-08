We'd watch the news on my portable Philco.
The jungle was black and white. The bodies were black and white.
The whole house strained in its silence. I was 1A.
One night my old man threw an alarm clock across my room.
He screamed something, but all I caught
was a cheap alarm clock, the size of a softball, ringing in the wallboard.
The screen flickered. The jungle snowed gray, the bodies gray.
The alarm clock, stuck in the wallboard, rang
for a minute or more. Nobody touched it for days.
Summer 1968
We'd watch the news on my portable Philco.