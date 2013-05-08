We'd watch the news on my portable Philco.

The jungle was black and white. The bodies were black and white.



The whole house strained in its silence. I was 1A.



One night my old man threw an alarm clock across my room.

He screamed something, but all I caught



was a cheap alarm clock, the size of a softball, ringing in the wallboard.



The screen flickered. The jungle snowed gray, the bodies gray.

The alarm clock, stuck in the wallboard, rang



for a minute or more. Nobody touched it for days.