We'd watch the news on my portable Philco.
The jungle was black and white.  The bodies were black and white.
 
The whole house strained in its silence.  I was 1A.
 
One night my old man threw an alarm clock across my room.
He screamed something, but all I caught
 
was a cheap alarm clock, the size of a softball, ringing in the wallboard.
 
The screen flickered.  The jungle snowed gray, the bodies gray. 
The alarm clock, stuck in the wallboard, rang
 
for a minute or more.  Nobody touched it for days.