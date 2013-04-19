UPDATE: According to WBUR, Massachusetts State Police say the bombing suspects were not the ones who robbed the 7-Eleven.

This morning’s account of the still ongoing wild Boston manhunt for the two brothers suspected in the marathon bombing was stunning for many reasons: the quick torrent of information, the speed with which the sleepy suburbs of Boston became a war zone, the action-movie-ness of it all. But perhaps the most bizarre bit of all is that it all began at a Cambridge 7-Eleven, which the brothers held up (without masks), starting off a crime spree that featured the shooting of a campus police officer, a carjacking, and a car chase.

We don’t know anything definitive about the Tsarnaev brothers’ motivations or whether they had ties to any organized terrorist groups. But as a terrorism expert said this morning on CNN, “You don't rob 7-Elevens if you have a master plan.”

You might rob 7-Elevens if you watch a lot of local news, though. There is something particularly American about sticking up a convenience store. A full six percent of all robberies in the United States target convenience store, according to a 2007 Department of Justice report on the crimes. Sometimes they invite punch lines: Just this week, in Whittier, Calif., three men held up a convenience store and left only with chips. Sometimes, like this one, they end in cinematic car chases and shootouts, with can’t-make-‘em-up details, and these are the ones that are the stuff of our popular imagination. In Bel Air, Maryland, a 7-Eleven robber’s chase ended with him naked on top of his car, plunged into a river. In Chicago, in December, a chase ended with two 7-Eleven robbers crashing into a tree. In St. Louis, in 2011, a particularly enterprising 7-11 robber managed to steal a police car while handcuffed.