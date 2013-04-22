I’m usually a hard sell for arguments that we can’t expect market forces to work in this or that bit of the economy, and therefore we must subsidize it or protect it from competition. But Brill provides substantial evidence that the main reason for high and rising health care costs is precisely that free market forces don’t work in the health industry. The theory of free markets assumes that transactions are all at “arm’s length” and between equally informed actors. That is not how it works in health care. Consider a patient who is told he needs a CT scan. Compare that with a typical large decision in the competitive market, such as buying a car. Count the ways in which the basic assumptions of free-market capitalism don’t apply to the CT scan. I stopped at ten. (Some of what follows isn’t from Brill’s piece and he’s not responsible for it if he disagrees.)

First, the customer/patient has no way of evaluating whether he really needs a CT scan or not.

Second, the patient can’t shop around for the best price. You can’t just call a bunch of doctor’s offices, CT scan clinics and hospital radiation departments and compare prices. Generally they won’t even tell you how much they charge over the phone. And, as Brill demonstrates, the price they cite may be a fiction—or an opening bid—anyway.

Third, no one is looking for a bargain CT scan. When they’ve just found a lump, you’re not going to start quibbling over price.

Fourth, this is doubly true if—like most people—you do have some insurance. That means at least part of the cost will be paid by someone else.

Fifth, the decision maker—your doctor—is not going to pay anything. So he has no incentive to consider the price. Chances are he doesn’t even know the price.

Sixth, in fact he may well be owner of the CT scan equipment, or an investor in the CT scan clinic, to which he directs traffic. That gives him a strong bias in favor of using it. A lot.

Seventh, he may be getting payments from CT scan manufacturers. Many do. Perfectly legal and considered perfectly ethical, as long as the payments are revealed.

Eighth, defensive medicine: better for your doctor to have done an unnecessary CT scan than to find herself at the wrong end of a lawsuit. This is often discussed as a matter of ordering up needless tests, or prescribing expensive drugs when cheaper ones are available, performing worthless surgery, and so on. But the real problem is therapies that aren’t completely worthless, but are probably or almost completely worthless. Our health system has nobody to say, “enough,” in such situations, and thousands of hungry lawyers to say “more, more.”

Ninth, setting prices for pharmaceuticals brings special challenges. Suppose a pill for cancer costs $2 billion to develop and shepherd through the regulatory process, then costs only a dollar per tablet to manufacture. What is the correct price for it? Classical economics says that it’s the “marginal cost” of producing an extra pill—that is, a dollar. But the price must be at least the average cost per pill or the company will never recover its development costs, and future companies will have no incentive to develop new drugs. This is true, to some extent, of all products, but especially “new economy” products such as pharmaceuticals and software.

Tenth, the same forces that are driving up chief executive salaries in all industries are at work in pharmaceuticals and hospital administration. The CEO of Biogen made $7 million last year. Six officials of Sloan Kettering make over a million dollars each. The President of MD Anderson makes $1.8 million. The head of Montefiori Medical Center in the Bronx makes over $4 million. His CFO makes $3.2 million. The head of the dental department makes $1.8 milllion. Like the football coach, the president of a university hospital invariably makes more, sometimes multiples more, than the university’s president.

My own conclusion after reading Brill is that if Americans really don’t want a single-payer (ie, government-run) health care system, we can try half a dozen big reforms of the current system. Who knows? They might work. Give it five years and call me in the morning.