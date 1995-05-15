The Road to Oklahoma City

The Thompsons are completely open about their views, and they don't sound crazy, though Linda does dish out her theories with a slightly wheels-off intensity. Their research, however, has led to conclusions that most people will find deranged. For starters, they don't believe what the news media have been saying about Timothy James McVeigh and the alleged Waco connection--that is, the idea that McVeigh may have been enraged over the government's deadly assault on the Branch Davidians and may have decided to exact revenge. McVeigh hasn't been convicted of anything, of course, but the McVeigh-Waco-rage-Oklahoma City linkage is looking awfully strong in the early going. In the right-wing militia scene, Waco has become the ultimate symbol of government intrusiveness and evil. McVeigh is known to have visited Waco after the disastrous April 19, 1993 climax, and a Michigan acquaintance of McVeigh's has said he was the type of person who considered Waco "a battle cry." One unnamed FBI witness said he was "enraged" and obsessed by Waco, and a neighbor of McVeigh's in Kingman, Arizona, has told The San Francisco Chronicle of seeing McVeigh's violent side at the end of a session of target practice with semiautomatic weapons. "It scared the hell out of me," the man said. "He pretty much went crazy on anything: trees, rocks, anything there. He just went ballistic."

All the same, the Thompsons aren't buying it. They don't rule out McVeigh's having detonated the truck bomb, but they consider him "too stupid" to have been a major player. Al's guess is that he'll prove to be either a "patsy" or a government agent. Linda says "it's already been announced on CNN" that someone, probably the government, had installed a microchip in McVeigh's buttocks, so he might have been a Manchurian Candidate.

Linda is also convinced that a government agency, "probably the FBI but I don't know that," used the truck blast as a decoy to hide the fact that two other bombs--the ones that really did the damage--were going off inside at the same time. "We have a seismographic report from the University of Oklahoma that shows there were two distinct blasts," she says. Together, the Thompsons contend that the government arranged the Oklahoma City bombing to deflect attention from its original sin: the murder of David Koresh and the more than eighty men, women and children who died with him in the Mt. Carmel compound.