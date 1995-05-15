The Road to Oklahoma City

"I don't think there's something fishy going on," says Al Thompson, a friendly, soft-spoken Indianan. "I know there's something fishy. Right now I'm asking myself which `alphabet agency' of the federal government might have done it."

"It" is the Oklahoma City bombing, and Thompson is part of a surprisingly large cohort of right-wing conspiracy theorists who have already decided that the government--and not unhinged, rogue militia members--orchestrated the blast. This belief is part of a larger theory that Al and his wife, Linda, who together head an Indianapolis-based "patriot" organization called the American Justice Federation, have assembled after two years of poking through the ashes of Waco. Their aim has been to discover what "really happened" during the fifty-one-day siege of the Branch Davidian compound in 1993, and though their arguments sound laughably weird, it's probably not wise to laugh them off. Last week, The New York Times contended that Waco has become "the Patriot Movement's main anti-government rallying cry largely as a result of ... Linda Thompson."

The Thompsons are completely open about their views, and they don't sound crazy, though Linda does dish out her theories with a slightly wheels-off intensity. Their research, however, has led to conclusions that most people will find deranged. For starters, they don't believe what the news media have been saying about Timothy James McVeigh and the alleged Waco connection--that is, the idea that McVeigh may have been enraged over the government's deadly assault on the Branch Davidians and may have decided to exact revenge. McVeigh hasn't been convicted of anything, of course, but the McVeigh-Waco-rage-Oklahoma City linkage is looking awfully strong in the early going. In the right-wing militia scene, Waco has become the ultimate symbol of government intrusiveness and evil. McVeigh is known to have visited Waco after the disastrous April 19, 1993 climax, and a Michigan acquaintance of McVeigh's has said he was the type of person who considered Waco "a battle cry." One unnamed FBI witness said he was "enraged" and obsessed by Waco, and a neighbor of McVeigh's in Kingman, Arizona, has told The San Francisco Chronicle of seeing McVeigh's violent side at the end of a session of target practice with semiautomatic weapons. "It scared the hell out of me," the man said. "He pretty much went crazy on anything: trees, rocks, anything there. He just went ballistic."