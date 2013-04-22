Last month brought historic change to the lives of thousands of same-sex couples, but not as a result of any judicial ruling. On March 21, with none of the fanfare that greeted the Supreme Court’s hearings on California’s Proposition 8 and the Defense of Marriage Act, Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper signed into law a bill legalizing civil unions. The law represents a significant break in the state’s recent history: In 2006, Colorado amended its constitution to outlaw gay marriage, and similar civil union legislation had been stymied by Republicans in the state legislature as recently as two years ago. “Once and for all,” state Senator Pat Steadman, a Democrat, announced at the signing ceremony, “LGBT Coloradoans are not strangers to our laws.”

The success of the bill may also signal a renewal of the flagging prominence of the civil union as a public policy. Once thought to be the most promising route to equality for same-sex relationships—and an important element of Howard Dean’s liberal appeal in the 2004 presidential election—the limited legal status saw its brief moment of relevance last decade vanish as popular sentiment began its stunningly quick shift in favor of gay marriage. Year by year, as each new state extended full legal recognition to gay couples, civil unions slowly transformed from a liberal fantasy into a forgotten half-measure both insulting to gays and their supporters and still largely anathema to the Republicans’ evangelical base.

As Colorado shifts away from its benighted record on gay rights—only 20 years have passed since voters there approved the infamously draconian Amendment 2, which forbade any laws characterizing gays and lesbians as a protected class—it joins Hawaii, Delaware, and Rhode Island as the fourth state since 2011 to enact civil union laws, even as litigation over the constitutionality of marriage restrictions has drawn most of the media attention. While gay marriage has become the norm in a handful of left-leaning coastal enclaves (and Iowa), it remains a heavy lift throughout much of the rest of the country.

In the meantime, politicians in the 39 states which have expressly proscribed it, either by statute or constitutional provision, are beginning to turn to civil unions as a possible stopgap. Ft. Lauderdale Mayor Jack Seiler, a Democrat thought to be positioning himself for a gubernatorial run in 2014, has endorsed them even as many in his party lunge leftward on the issue. Ohio Governor John Kasich, a Republican, briefly used his support of civil unions to distance himself from fellow Ohioan Senator Rob Portman, the first nationally prominent member of his party to back gay marriage; after Kasich took heat from the right for his stance, his aides walked the statement back. Even Utah Senator Orrin Hatch, once regarded as a vanguard conservative, recently expressed his approval of civil unions as a permanent alternative to gay marriage.