Editor's note: The more we learn about Tamerlan Tsarnaev, the more it appears religious radicalization partly explains his apparent descent into terrorism. The Wall Street Journal reported this weekend that, over the past two years, Tamerlan had become increasingly militant in his religious outlook, particularly on questions of assimilation. He would tangle with speakers at the mosque he sometimes attended, as when one suggested that Muslims should celebrate American holidays like the Fourth of July. And he once hectored the proprietor of a Middle Eastern grocery story in Cambridge for advertising Thanksgiving Turkeys ("Brother, why did you put up this sign?" he asked the man, "This is kuffar [non-Muslim]. That's not right!"). What follows is a look at one of the Muslim preachers Tamerlan admired, and who appears to have influenced his views.

Now that the search for the Tsarnaevs themselves is over, the search is on for where they picked up the grotesque idea of bombing civilians. The earliest indications are that Tamerlan, the brother who died early Friday morning, practiced a radical form of Islam that made him sympathetic to terrorism. Many of these hints come from a YouTube account that appears to have belonged to him (although this has yet to be confirmed). For example, the account includes a video touting the prophecy of the “Black Banners of Khurasan,” a central Asian region from which jihadists believe they will rise up and lay waste to their enemies, as this Mother Jones post explains. Al Qaeda has long associated itself with this prophecy.

Intriguingly, the owner of the YouTube account also posted two videos of sermons by a militant Australian Muslim named Feiz Mohammad—a former boxer turned preacher who fled the country just before a counterterrorism operation snared several of his friends and associates in 2007.

Sheikh Feiz, as he is known, turns out to be a prolific producer of videos. He is perhaps most famous for a 16-DVD set known as the Death Series, in which he urges parents to offer their children “as soldiers defending Islam.” “Teach them this,” he says in the recording. “There is nothing more beloved to me than wanting to die as a mujahid. Put in their soft, tender hearts the zeal of jihad and a love of martyrdom.” The Death Series won Feiz a kind of international notoriety after a team of British filmmakers purchased it from a group of children in the parking lot of a Birmingham mosque and featured it in their documentary, Undercover Mosque.

It’s easy to see why Feiz has developed a following. He has the chiseled look of a former athlete, evident despite his baggy clerical garb and abundant beard. He speaks fluent, Australian-accented English but moves easily in and out of Arabic. He has impeccable dramatic timing—sneering one minute, joking the next—and his language is unfailingly evocative. There is a constant suggestion of physical menace.