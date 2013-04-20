Political correctness is a broad term with several meanings, but it generally concerns watching what you say, especially around issues of gender, race, sexual orientation, etc. But it can also express a broader willingness or desire to avoid “rocking the boat” on subjects that affect racial or religious minorities. Thus, in the immediate aftermath of the Boston attacks, my Twitter feed was full of white liberals expressing the hope that the suspects were not Muslim. In conversation with liberal friends and family, I heard frequent expressions of angst about the consequences that might result if the attack was in fact perpetrated by “dark-skinned” Islamic terrorists. A Pakistani friend said that her first emotion—after sadness about the victims—was to hope that the terrorists were not Pakistani.

The typical term associated with political correctness is “knee-jerk.” And indeed, everyone has spent time with the P.C. bore who instinctually reacts to every situation in the most “okay” way possible. But not all politically correct responses are so “automatic.” Some of them are reasoned reactions to a society that is still full of racism and bigotry, and in which Muslims have been frequently discriminated against. All one needs to do is read reports like the one from the Center for Constitutional Rights on the various Muslims rounded up after 9/11—solely for their religion—to know that there are costs to speculation and fear (even if, as was certainly true in September of 2001, there was a reason to be scared).

Rounding-up “suspects,” however, was only one reason to have hoped that the attack was not carried out by Muslims, and to voice concern about the press jumping to conclusions. If the terrorists had been militia-men type extremists, it’s hard to imagine racial profiling would result, or that children would have to see their parents strip-searched even more frequently at airports, as the children of many Muslim Americans frequently do. (Bill O’Reilly, confronted with this line of thinking, called it “appaling.”) The terrorists turned out to be Chechen, and although at this moment it doesn’t appear that they were connected to any international terrorist groups, if they had been, the consequences could have been military action in other countries. Of course that could conceivably have been necessary, but it’s not exactly something to root for. In sum, one doesn’t have to be an acolyte of Samuel Huntington to acknowledge there is some sort of grand clash occuring, and that the less fuel added to the fire, the better.

It’s certainly not all that difficult to take this line of thinking too far. There are those who seem to be unbothered by the threat of Islamist terrorism, and those who only seem capable of registering true outrage at American actions, whether they concern the violation of civil liberties, or wars abroad. Christopher Hitchens, after he decided to leave The Nation magazine, spoke of not wanting to write for a place full of “those who truly believe that John Ashcroft is a greater menace than Osama bin Laden.”

Recognizing the danger of Islamist terrorism and also worrying over the response to it—and thus perhaps wanting to tiptoe around whatever could possibly cause an offense or overreaction—is perfectly reasonable. We can be aware of the need to call things by their names, and still be wary about the potential consequences of doing so (and not just because of the risks of being wrong). Political correctness may be tiresome and occasionally enraging, but part of the reason that we haven’t, say, interned American Muslims en masse over the past decade is that anyone who suggested such a course of action would be pilloried. After all, that would just totally not be okay.