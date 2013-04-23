Meanwhile, other countries have lapped us: The United Kingdom, Chile, and Canada all introduced startup visas of their own, which is already making them more attractive destinations, despite their relative lack of investment capital.

Finally, there's the so-called Gang of Eight’s immigration package on the floor. It has some of what the startup visa backers wanted—-room for 10,000 people rather than 75,000, and a requirement that the founders raise $500,000, generate $750,000 in revenue, and create five jobs. That's a high bar for almost any young company.

But negotiations on the Hill have just begun, and some worry that even that small bullet point could be shaken loose. Immigrant entrepreneurs still soak up venture capital that could go to people from the U.S., after all, which might tick off a legislator with nativist impulses. Early attempts faced some confusion between the startup visa and the investor visa, which critics complain allows outsiders to “buy their citizenship.” And unlike nearly doubling the number of employee visas, which the tech sector demanded be a part of immigration reform, foreign founders don't have the same kind of lobbying muscle behind them. Most statements from the big industry associations welcoming the legislation didn't even mention the provisions for entrepreneurs.

"I think it's less of a problem of organized opposition than there's no organized support," says Dane Stangler, a director of research and policy at the Kauffman Foundation who did a study calculating that 75,000 startup visas—which is what Moran’s bill had proposed—would create 1.6 million jobs over a decade. "I heard the back chatter in Washington that it is a bargaining chip, which would be unfortunate. Startups don't have an organized lobby in Washington. A, because they're not strong enough and big enough, and B, they don't exist yet.”

There is supposed to be a startup lobby, Engine Advocacy, but it's young and puny. The group’s political director, Mike McGeary, worries that his people might get left behind: As a vote approaches, if the numbers look close, losing or weakening the startup visa to appease an anti-immigrant fence-sitter might be the concession that pulls the whole package over the finish line.

"There are going to be lots of moving parts," McGeary says. "The startup initiatives may have the tendency to fall by the wayside and be used as bargaining chips. In the larger fight of 'can they get a bill like this passed,' it begins to get scaled back all the way down the line. We just have to make sure that we don't lose our skin in that also."

Thus far, tech has gotten much of what it asked for in the immigration bill. Facebook was even successful in nixing the requirement that U.S. companies prove they couldn't find any qualified Americans before importing someone from overseas. The startup visa, though, likely won’t be a dealbreaker for the giant tech companies, which can simply process thousands of H1-B applications for their own employees. But it's the kind of thing that could create the next Facebook, and shouldn't be bargained away.