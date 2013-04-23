“I just want to be real clear to make sure I understand this: You are taking the position that you can stop the implementation of a law passed by Congress, signed by the president, with an executive order?” he inquired.

Perry swiftly recalibrated his answer.

“After that, I heard numerous people asking, ‘Why isn’t that guy running for president?” recalled Deace. “He is clearly a rising star in the conservative movement. He’s really liked by a lot of the right to work, Ron Paul, Rand Paul libertarian crowd. If he can bring the two camps (of conservatives and libertarians) together, you are a very viable national candidate in the Republican Party.”

Bob Vander Plaats, an influential social conservative who heads Iowa’s Family Leader, called himself a “big fan” of Cuccinelli’s and said he should definitely keep his 2016 options open. “Cuccinelli’s bold, he doesn’t back away from what he believes and I think people really appreciate that about him,” said Vander Plaats, who endorsed both Rick Santorum and Mike Huckabee, the two previous winners of the Iowa caucus. “If a country calls, you’ve got to be ready to respond to that call.”

As someone whose career has been littered with the markings of a man in a hurry, Cuccinelli appears primed to answer it: It’s hard to think of another state attorney general who could successfully hawk a book in Iowa and New Hampshire in the same year he’s running for governor elsewhere. Earlier this year, to promote his book, Cuccinelli was on Granite State radio ticking off examples of the “zealous and brazen overreach of federal government.” Even the host, journalist James Pindell, couldn’t help himself from pondering about Cuccinelli’s aspirations. “Most become governor first before talking to New Hampshire reporters,” said Pindell. “It is clear he sees himself as a leading conservative voice nationwide.”

Last spring, Cuccinelli was the keynote speaker at the annual Iowa Republican Party gala and then later dined privately with Rep. Steve King, according to a Hawkeye State source. In 2010, he flew around the state to stump for the GOP’s attorney general candidate. Deace said the attention has paid dividends with the most dedicated conservative foot soldiers, whose affinity for Cuccinelli falls in a tier just below Huckabee and Santorum. “If you put a bunch of Iowa Republican activists in the room … just as many would know Ken Cuccinelli as Bobby Jindal,” he said.

“He’s obviously been a conservative favorite over the last few years,” said Sal Russo, co-founder of the Tea Party Express, which primarily focuses its attention on federal races. “He gets around. You hear people have talked to him at this event, at that event. There are not many attorney generals that have that.”

It says something about Cuccinelli’s raw ambition that he already has one eye trained on national prominence when his race for the governorship is balanced on a knife’s edge. A late March survey by Quinnipiac University put him just ahead of McAuliffe, 40 percent to 38 percent—the kind of statistical dead heat Virginia is known for.

If Cuccinelli loses, it’s difficult to see how he would remain relevant beyond a cable-kibitzing talking head. After all, a loss, coupled with a likely crushing win by CPAC-shunned Gov. Chris Christie, would hand the distressed GOP establishment one more painful example of why the party must moderate itself before the next presidential election. But even if he wins this off-year race, is it realistic to think the Republican Party would turn to another rigid ideological warrior to carry the torch?

The Catholic father of seven is most famous for being the first attorney general in the country to file a lawsuit to stop the implementation of President Obama’s health care law. He successfully sued the Environmental Protection Agency, preventing the body from regulating stormwater in a Fairfax County watershed. A skeptic of global warming, he relentlessly probed a former University of Virginia’s professor’s methods of climate-change research, a crusade that sent shivers through the academic community. This is the stuff tea party legends are made of.

The temptation could be too much to resist among the diehards. But given the country’s trajectory on issues like gay marriage and immigration, elevating Cuccinelli would more likely invite electoral disaster for a party in desperate need to put a win on the board. If Rubio is peaking too soon, Cuccinelli’s brand of conservatism may be a decade late. And while some have read some of Cuccinelli’s recent moves, like refusing to sign Grover Norquist’s no-tax pledge, as a slide to the middle, the incremental refinement of his rhetoric is almost irrelevant.

He has a lengthy, well-established record of staking out positions on the hard right end of the spectrum. Furthermore, it’s not only that Cuccinelli holds down-the-line traditionally conservative views on abortion, gay marriage and immigration, it’s the lengths he’s gone to pursue the culture wars and the rhetoric he’s employed.

One issue bound to attract more attention is legislation he authored in 2008 that would allow a company to fire employees who don’t speak English and deem them ineligible for unemployment benefits. The English language proposal never went anywhere, but civil rights groups howled that Cuccinelli’s bill would have placed employees at risk even if they spoke a different language on their break or in the lunch room. At the time, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Richard Saslaw called it “the most mean-spirited piece of legislation I have seen in my 30 years down here,” according to The Washington Post.

Cuccinelli’s interest in the strictest of sodomy laws goes back almost a decade.

As recent as 2004, according to The Washington Times, Cuccinelli suggested that the gay movement’s plan to “dismantle sodomy laws” was designed to “get education about homosexuals and AIDS in public schools.” Former GOP Rep. Vince Callahan—who served 40 years in the House of Delegates, overlapping Cuccinelli’s early tenure in the state Senate in the early 2000s—described the Republican candidate as “reactionary and obstructionist” and a purveyor of homophobia. “Cuccinelli was off there by himself,” Callahan recalled from his days in Richmond. “During that time you had more or less a coalition of mainline Republicans and Democrats to get the job done. But you had this Corporal’s Guard of a half dozen Republicans in the Senate who opposed everything and Cuccinelli was the heart of that organization. He was an outsider with the insiders.” Callahan is now one of three former GOP lawmakers who have publicly crossed the rubicon to support McAuliffe. (Cuccinelli’s campaign declined to make him available for an interview and passed on responding to questions about these issues.)

But it’s evident that during a period when many were attempting to temper and finesse the harder edges of the social conservative movement that roiled the 1990s, Cuccinelli continued to be unbending and vocal. “He has taken his share of lumps,” said former Democratic Gov. Douglas Wilder, speaking of the torrent of critical media coverage that’s saddled Cuccinelli. “The remarkable thing, for a guy who has gone through this type of fire and still even be tied or somewhat leading in the polls, is amazing.”

The blitzkrieg against Cuccinelli has yet to commence, but privately even Democrats acknowledge he could win. History shows that the party out of the White House usually picks up the governor’s mansion. Ironically, though, a Cuccinelli victory in a low-turnout election could bear the biggest risk for Republicans heading into 2016. On top of Democrats being able to highlight a rising leader who urged those opposed to a federal mandate for contraception coverage to “go to jail” and who has drawn comparisons between abortion and slavery, Cuccinelli would offer up a sort of forbidden fruit—an articulate, swing-state ideologue who is as pugnacious as he is self-assured.

Tea partiers who fervently believe the party’s obsession with cleaving toward the center has resulted in a pummeling at the polls would be—in fact, already are—attracted to Cuccinelli. Last month, just as a swath of top GOP leaders had been openly acknowledging the need to recalibrate their rhetoric and rethink long-held policy positions in the wake of last year’s demoralizing defeat, Cuccinelli was delivering the first speech at CPAC, vowing to “defend our most sacred principles.”

“The one thing that even my staunchest opponents will admit is I’m a straight shooter and that I’m a man of my word,” he said.

And that's the problem, at least for Cuccinelli's national ambitions. On the state level, in an off-year when the masses tune out politics, he may get away with opposing sodomy and gay marriage and bashing bedrock entitlement programs. But if he remains a man of his word, rather than adjusting his positions to the political winds, then the best he can hope for—whether it be in 2016 or 2020—is to become the next Mike Huckabee or Rick Santorum: a compelling figure only to a fervent, but shrinking part of the electorate. Absent a makeover, his road to the White House is paved in delusion.