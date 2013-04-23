According to Lipsyte, ESPN executive editor John Walsh approached him a few weeks ago about the job, and called him yesterday to tell him, “You’ve won the sweepstakes.” Why did he say yes? “As Jacqueline Kennedy apparently once said when asked why she had been seen at dinner with an ugly and not very rich man, she said, ‘He came up to me on the beach and asked me,’” Lipsyte replied. “It’s an amazingly interesting and challenging and possibly difficult job—unlike anything I’ve ever done before. And in some ways a kind of, probably, final job in twilight.” He will work from home, not from Bristol.

The main differences he sees between his job, which lasts for 18 months, and that of media reporters at outside organizations like Deadspin, is, first, that he will be more sensitive to readers and viewers' complaints—“the mailbag,” as he put it. “I’m not going into this as an enterprise investigator,” he explained. “Something will come up. I’ll get a flood of emails: ‘What the fuck?’ I will try to explain what happened. If it turns out to have been some minor mistake, fine. If it turns out to be a major ESPN fuck-up, then that’s the story, too.” And the second difference is—so he hopes, with a fair degree of confidence (probably more than I would have)—that he will get answers from ESPN that outside reporters might not. “I’d like to think that they have to talk to me,” he said, adding, “I think that they would answer my phone calls, simply because, y’know, how could you not answer your ombudsman’s phone calls? That’s like a guilty plea.”

As a model, he cited the New York Times’ current public editor (the Times being too High German to call its ombudsman an ombudsman) Margaret Sullivan. “I think she’s doing a really good job,” he told me. “I really like her structure, which is to respond to something people are concerned about, do the reporting, lay it out to give you a chance to make a decision, and then at the end: ‘This is my take.’”

Ordinarily, one might be concerned that ESPN, that imperfect outlet, is trying to buy off Lipsyte, that potent critic of imperfections. But there's no such concern here. For one thing, Lipsyte has hardly been a loud ESPN critic of late; his main occupation today, he told me, is writing children’s books. And call me sentimental, but I don't believe you can buy off Robert Lipsyte. Too many, surely, have tried over the past half-century. “Robert Lipsyte has always been recognized as an impeccable journalist with a true gift for reporting, writing, and analysis,” ESPN President John Skipper said in a statement. “His deep and thorough understanding of sports media will assuredly be an asset for ESPN and our users.” Walsh added, “Bob’s reputation as an independent thinker and fearless reporter and columnist will be important qualities.” While it is hard to take much of what Skipper and Walsh say at face value (especially Walsh), it is equally hard to find anything to dispute there. ESPN may have hired Lipsyte as a nice hood ornament—the kind of thing that gets a positive post even out of Deadspin, and makes ESPN look journalistically accountable—but that doesn't mean he's not a great pick for the job.

The one other concern I have is that Lipsyte will be overly focused on the conflict-of-interest angle at the expense of the real story. ESPN's titanic, all-pervading conflict of interest is pretty much all he wanted to talk about with me. “As I see my function,” he told me, “something comes up: some complex issue—something bigger than Bill Simmons tweeting or Roethlisberger doing a girl in a bar bathroom—something really comes up to the core of ESPN.” He was making a key distinction, contrasting two ESPN controversies—the suspension of star columnist Simmons for tweets critical of the ESPN2 show "First Take," and allegations that ESPN ignored for too long rape accusations against Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger—with the meatier, macro issue of journalism that might serve the broadcasting side's interests rather than the pursuit of truth and fairness. Lipsyte has generally approached his writing from a strong, if not always explicitly leftist angle—the idea of SportsWorld conning new immigrant groups into falsely thinking they have achieved real social progress through sports has a Marxian, "opiate of the masses" feel to it—and so it makes sense that the notion that ESPN’s commitment to being leagues’ broadcasting partners compromises its reporting on those leagues is so attractive to Lipsyte.