The announcement of the Pulitzer Prizes last week was rightly overshadowed by the bombings at the Boston Marathon, which was, of course, only appropriate: No one knows better than serious reporters that hard news trumps ceremony. It’s unfortunate, though, because there was some really terrific work in this year’s class, such as The New York Times’ devastating investigation of Wal-Mart’s widespread bribery of Mexican officials.

It’s also unfortunate because it has meant little scrutiny for a prize that I found truly remarkable: the awarding of the prize for commentary to the Wall Street Journal columnist Bret Stephens. I am a loyal subscriber to the Journal and avid reader of its opinion pages—I find them the most invigorating and best-written form in which to take my daily conservative dosage—and until not long ago I considered Stephens among the better and less predictable of the paper’s stable. But I was nonetheless startled by the prize, because it seemed to overlook entirely an episode that Stephens played a starring role in late last year: the tarring of Chuck Hagel as a raging anti-Semite.

On December 17, as Hagel’s quasi-nomination was hanging in limbo, Stephens wrote a column headlined “Chuck Hagel’s Jewish Problem.” It began like this:

Prejudice—like cooking, wine-tasting and other consummations—has an olfactory element. When Chuck Hagel, the former GOP senator from Nebraska who is now a front-runner to be the next secretary of Defense, carries on about how "the Jewish lobby intimidates a lot of people up here," the odor is especially ripe.

No beating around the bush there. Two months later, Stephens followed up with a column titled “Filibuster Hagel.” This one goes after Hagel for having, while still in the Senate, given a speech at Rutgers University in 2007. What could be wrong with that? Let Stephens explain:

