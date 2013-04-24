Last month was not the first time the former general had taken a risky step towards engineering his country’s destiny, and his own. In the early months of 1999, Pakistani soldiers, along with indigenous Kashmiri fighters, crossed the Line of Control that separates the Indian and Pakistani areas of Kashmir, focusing on a district called Kargil. It was a daring maneuver. Musharraf, the lead instigator, initially looked clever, garnering accolades and support from the nationalist media. But strategic thinking was never Musharraf’s forte: India responded, and quickly recaptured the ground it had lost; Pakistan was forced into the humiliating retreat that would likely have appeared predictable to anyone who bothered to think through the long-term consequences of the assault. The discord that the disaster brought about in Pakistani politics did, however, allow Musharraf to orchestrate a coup several months later against the civilian government. After he deposed Nawaz Sharif—the leading candidate in the next election, as it happens—he set about reforming the country as he saw fit.

One big change: Under Musharraf, private television channels were allowed to flourish, thus expanding the Pakistani media’s reach and influence. “He made it more free and fair,” Aparna Pande, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, and an expert on Pakistan, told me. Unfortunately, as dictators have been known to do, he also cracked down on the same media when he didn’t like what it was saying or writing. The response was an outpouring of anger against his rule. “He thought the media would be more grateful,” Pande explained. In helping birth a noisier noisy public sphere, he had unwittingly created another antagonist. The press has covered his return with mockery—or ignored it altogether.

Likewise, Musharraf nominated jurists who pursued their own agendas from the bench. Unfortunately, when the Supreme Court ruled against him, he sacked Chief Justice Iftikar Muhammad Chaudhry, the same man he had appointed to the post. The dismissal sparked the so-called Lawyer’s Movement that eventually led to Musharraf’s undoing. Today, this same empowered judiciary is going after him on a number of fronts, leaving him isolated.

And then there's the military. The one area of policy that Musharraf did not actively alter, at least initially, was Pakistan’s support for the Taliban government next door. After the attacks were traced to Afghanistan, the Bush administration demanded that Pakistan end its open support for the Taliban. This is sometimes misleadingly presented as the United States forcing Pakistan to take sides. In fact, Pakistan was already offering aid—to the opposing side. Now it just had to make some gestures of evenhandedness. Although Musharraf offered full-throated support to the Bush administration, Pakistan continued to abet the remnants of the Taliban, and other extremist groups. But the so-called “double game” was never rigged enough to prompt retaliation from the United States. Extensive aid continued to flow to the Pakistani military—Washington, typically, evinced no interest in Pakistani democracy—but there was some noticeable anger in the armed forces that Musharraf was taking on the Islamic militancy his country had done so much to foment.

Today, neither the military nor its sometime American sponsor are inclined to do much for Musharraf. Washington may have once seen him as a bendable strongman, but there is no interest in backing an unpopular former general. The military itself, although antsy about the possible symbolism of a former military leader in prison, has little love for its former chief. Anti-Americanism is much stronger in the country today than it was in Musharraf's era, and thus his closeness to the United States is something the military would rather forget. “They would not want him killed,” Pande told me, “but they are not happy he came back.” (Musharraf no longer wants to be called General or President, preferring he be referred to as Syed Pervez Musharraf, i.e. a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad.)