As a tech reporter, I end up going to a lot of conferences. Illustrious figures from science and business gather for panels, keynotes, luncheons, and “fireside chats.” Mostly, they’re just glorified networking events that allow media outlets and trade organizations to score a few headlines and bolster sagging budgets. They must turn a decent profit, too, if the recent surge in soft-focus, personality-driven conferences is any indication: There’s David Kirkpatrick's Techonomy, Jason Calacanis' Launch, and Jason Preston's Dent the Future, to name a few.

It’s only fitting, then, that Tom Friedman—who carries the mantle of “thought-leader”—should want his own confab too.

The New York Times Global Forum: Thomas L. Friedman’s The Next New World, scheduled for June 20, promises to “explore the complex dynamics of new-world infrastructure, especially the transformative electronic, digital and mobile environment,” impart “invaluable insights into strategies for success in today’s new world order,” and answer the question: “What World Are You Living In?” Invitees can attend the one-day forum for the early-bird price of $995.

Why does Friedman feel the need to start a conference of his own? “It’s been a feeling of mine for a while that while we were sleeping, something really big happened over the next decade,” he says, in the site’s introductory video. “That is, while we were focused on 9/11 and the subprime crisis, something really big happened in the plumbing of the world.” (The plumbing is basically the internet.)