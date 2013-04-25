Tonight, the NFL Draft begins—in case you hadn’t heard. The cover of the most recent ESPN The Magazine is dedicated to it, and Sports Illustrated likely would have fronted it, too, had the Boston Marathon bombings not taken precedence. It’s no surprise that the NFL Network will be “flooding the zone” (a phrase coined, incidentally, by former New York Times executive editor Howell Raines, who borrowed it from football). But so will ESPN, with 25 hours of live coverage and analysis over three days, from today's number-one pick through the selection of "Mr. Irrelevant," at the end of the seventh and final round on Saturday evening—nearly all of it on ESPN's eponymous channel, no less. Fretting about our country's obsession with football is not uncommon in October, when an NFL game in primetime will outdraw a World Series match-up and lead to fainting spells among the purists. But it is actually much more amazing that, as Richard Deitsch notes, more than eight million people watched ESPN and NFL Network’s draft coverage last year, besting the NBA Western Conference Finals ratings.

A reminder: Drafts take place at Radio City Music Hall, not the Meadowlands. There isn’t actually any football played. It is rather, as the Guardian put it, “The world’s most popular sporting event that doesn’t contain any actual live sports.”

Tonight’s outsize interest in football is hardly exceptional. Before, say, the 1980s (the first televised draft was in 1980), football was funky and weird. The college game was an exaltation of alma mater and autumn; the pro game had lunchpail teams like the Steelers and lots and lots of handoffs. It was played during the day, and you did not always know what was going on, and the Raiders were really, really good. The L.A. Coliseum was a third empty for Super Bowl I. Baseball was “America’s Pastime,” proud and prestigious, and bearing all the weight those capitalized letters imply.

Today, to call football “America’s Pastime” now, as some have, is meant to convey its ascendance as our national sport, but it's misleading if only because the past is irrelevant: The NFL only cares about dominating now and into the future. In the late-‘90s, Nike deployed the slogan, “Don’t like baseball? Move to Norway.” Even then, that was anachronistic; and ever since baseball’s steroids scandal, Michael Jordan’s retirement, the National Hockey League’s seemingly perpetual management-labor strife, the end of the Agassi-Sampras rivalry, the steady exodus of young basketball talent away from college hoops, and the conclusion of Tiger Woods’ prime, it seems clearer than ever that it is those who can’t stand football who should begin to investigate Scandinavian real estate.