A new book, however seems poised to burst the startup publishing bubble—not because it dispels the myths, but because it has hopscotched over the publishing industry entirely. Nolan Bushnell’s Finding the Next Steve Jobs is a book written by the founder of a startup and published by a startup publishing firm bootstrapped by a former Yahoo executive. (The joke writes itself.) Finding the Next Steve Jobs is the first release from NetMinds, whose CEO, Tim Sanders, has said that “Every new book should be organized and run like a new startup. Take a great idea, build a talented team to help, make deals, develop the product, launch it, and get paid.” In a way, Bushnell’s book is the perfect test of the startup model: screw the status quo, disrupt an industry, do it creatively, and then take a bow.

The startup ethos might be one of iconoclasm, but startup books stick to a formula.

So, is the book successful? Business books, like their kin in the Self Help category, follow trends, and these trends have created predictable patterns. The startup ethos might be one of iconoclasm, but startup books stick to a formula. Within the “entrepreneurship” subcategory, three species have emerged to dominate the past few years: truisms in zany packaging (Purple Cow: Transform Your Business by Being Remarkable, The Start-Up of You, Winning the Story Wars), paeans to a company culture written by the person who created that culture (Tony Shieh’s Delivering Happiness, David Novak’s Taking People With You, Vineet Nayar’s Employees First, Customers Second), and lightweight “case studies” of people who have discovered miraculous ways of monetizing their passions (The $100 Startup, The Start-Up Playbook, 4-Hour Workweek). Technically, Finding the Next Steve Jobs falls into the second category. But it is nothing like its peers.

For one thing, it’s slimmer—280 generously-spaced pages, which is about the size of a cursory Skyrim Walkthrough. Those pages are divided into bite-sized chapters on various topics, a few involving Steve Jobs and the rest making no mention of him. (What we learn about Jobs: he was a genius, he disliked bathing, he kept a futon under his desk.) Mostly, we learn about Bushnell, who is the kind of person who sincerely recommends against hiring felons and who asks surreal interview questions like “What is the opposite of a table?” (Answer: “Nothing, as far as I know. Certainly not a chair.”) He writes the way smart people talk when they have 2.5 drinks in them, and this makes him an interesting kind of management guru.

Bushnell grew up in Utah and founded Atari, a pioneer in video games, in 1972, when he was in his late twenties. Two years later he hired a bearded 19-year-old named Steve Jobs to work as a technician at the company. “Steve had one speed: full blast,” Bushnell writes, noting that he hired the teenager specifically for this intensity. As the company grew, the trials of managing Jobs taught Bushnell a few lessons about managing creative types, which he shares in his book. If the ideas—invent random holidays, ply workers with booze, reward failures—are a bit Silicon-Valley-circa-1999, the tangents in which they nestle reveal the true value of the book, which lies in Bushnell’s unfiltered voice.

As it happens, tangents make up about 90 percent of the book. “I remember one beautiful Sunday morning in May when Steve Jobs visited my house in Woodside,” Bushnell writes. “Steve brewed some tea with one of the odd Indian tea bags he carried and I drank my usual espresso macchiato. We then strolled up to the redwood grove behind my house and sat on our favorite rocks while he talked about getting too much of the credit for Apple's creativity.” These are men who are capable of having favorite rocks.