A major theme of American politics in the years since 2008 has been how voters react to a grim economy. Of course, that theme doesn’t apply everywhere. One swath of the country that has experienced good times: The chunks of North Dakota and eastern Montana that have witnessed a shale oil boom.

So how do these happy circumstances affect politics? It’s easy to conjure up theories: Maybe the absence of ambient economic worry led to the surprise victories of Democrats Heidi Heitkamp and Jon Tester in North Dakota and Montana last year. Or maybe the shale activity will lure in the sort of energy-industry workers who will fill the voter rolls with new Republicans. The question has practical implications, too, since Max Baucus’ retirement this week means there will likely be a competitive election in the Big Sky state in 2014, especially if Democratic former governor Brian Schweitzer runs for the job.

Even in small states, though, the dynamism of a boom doesn’t much change the political calculus. Towns are emerging out of nowhere and that rightfully gives the impression of rapid growth, but the number of new residents isn’t nearly as significant as the percentage change in population. Williston, North Dakota was the fastest growing small city in the country, but its 8.8 percent growth between April 2010 and July 2011 didn’t even equal 2,000 new residents. On the other side of the state, Fargo’s Cass County only grew by about 2 percent over the same period, but because of the county’s larger population, that translated into more than 10,000 new residents. In Montana, beautiful mountain towns like Kalispell and Bozeman are growing at a faster pace than the handful of sparsely populated shale counties along the eastern border with North Dakota.

In other words, explosive growth hasn’t yielded enough new residents to change the composition of the electorate. In North Dakota, the counties producing more than .1 bn barrels of oil per year added just 3,135 voters between 2004 and 2012, increasing their share of the North Dakota electorate from 10.7 percent to 11.4 percent over the same time period. That type of shift could only swing the closest of elections.