In one sense, the U.S. has already contributed plenty to this effort: The biggest donor of Syrian aid so far, Washington has pledged (and delivered) $385 million to the U.N. and affiliated agencies and organizations, and has promised bilateral aid to Jordan totaling $200 million. That's why the Obama administration can, and does, claim that the U.S. has already done its part, while insisting that it's time for other countries to step up—ideally, at the emergency donor conference that the U.N. is holding in Geneva in May.

As a strategy, you could do worse than call it “leading from behind,” a diplomatic analogue to the White House's successful method for organizing a military coalition to intervene in Libya. But that's precisely why it deserves more scrutiny. Why would the White House be inclined to treat a humanitarian mission similarly to a military one? Military coalitions can clearly serve as a useful kind of insurance against the unpredictable costs of war. (The chaos of the war in Iraq made the merits of a “light footprint” approach that much clearer.) In the case of humanitarian aid, though, the costs and the benefits of leadership are relatively transparent and predictable. On the basis of the humanitarian effects alone, the very fact that the Obama administration can afford to fill a significant chunk of the U.N.'s emergency funding gap—and with one war in Iraq over, and another winding down in Afghanistan, there's certainly reason to think that it can find the money—is reason enough to consider that it should.

It's true that if the United States shoulders more of the burden, other countries might feel they can get away with shirking their own responsibilities in future refugee crises. (And it's worth pointing out that the donations from European countries have been especially pitiful thus far.) But such effects are abstract in a way that the suffering of refugees isn't; is it really worth making a point about diplomatic moral hazard at the expense of abject Syrians?

Besides, humanitarian assistance isn't just a matter of charity; it's a political struggle. The millions of Syrians currently displaced by war are eventually going to return to their homes, and will presumably play a role in determining the shape of a future Syrian state. So the Gulf countries haven't simply withheld their pledges to the U.N.; they're actively supporting NGOs and organizations sympathetic to their own political goals—when they're not delivering cash to refugees inside Syria and arms to jihadi rebels. (That this strategy might also force the U.N., an agency that many Syrians identify with the West, to shutter its relief operations, is a feature, not a bug.) And, needless to say, Islamic monarchies like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait don't much share Washington's vision of a secular and multi-sectarian post-Assad Syria. In other words, delivering more money to the U.N. is only part of the fight; Washington also needs to figure out how to publicly promote its efforts to aid Syrians.

But, judging from the Obama administration's reticence until Thursday, the absence of public leadership hardly seems an accident. One gets the sense that the White House's main goal is not only to avoid military intervention, but to avoid steps that might have the marginal effect of making military intervention more likely. And it's undeniable that humanitarian assistance will eventually run up against limits imposed by the security situation in and around Syria: There's only so much you can do in a war zone before you need a military of your own to keep humanitarian organizations safe.