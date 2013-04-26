In ending the Iraq war, Obama removed a key source of ongoing vexation with Bush.

But in Bush’s case, it’s quite possible that there’s a little more to this comeback than just the organic retrospective benevolence of the American people. It seems to me that the key agent of Bush’s comeback may well have been a certain Barack Obama.

No, that’s not because I am claiming that Obama makes Bush look good by comparison, a popular line on the right these days. The people who think that probably made up the ranks of the 34 percent of Bush-approvers in January 2009.

The point is that Obama, in ending the Iraq war and in setting Afghanistan on a path toward U.S. withdrawal in 2014, has removed two key sources of ongoing vexation with Bush. Additional combat fatalities after January 2009 were still on Bush’s account. Most Americans concluded a while ago that the Iraq war was a mistake; they weren’t willing to hold Bush personally responsible for taking the country to war on the basis of mistaken intelligence by voting him out in 2004, but their disapproval of the enterprise has been heartfelt. Obama has made it no longer an ongoing grievance.

Obama has also largely embraced the Bush counter-terrorism strategy

Afghanistan has always been more of a mixed bag because so many Democrats, Obama included during the 2008 campaign, thought it was the right war for the country to be focused on in the wake of 9/11, again in contrast to Iraq. Nevertheless, twelve years (!) later, no one is exactly clamoring for U.S. military involvement there to go on for another 12 years (even if our departure in 2014 might be militarily premature). So another Bush account is getting closed.

Progressives may grant that an uptick in Bush approval is a price worth paying to end Bush’s wars. They may not be so keen on another Obama contribution to Bush’s rehabilitation: His administration has largely embraced the counterterrorism strategy and tactics of the Bush years. From targeted killings to Guantánamo and detention policy to surveillance to legal rationales for U.S. action, the story of Bush and Obama is more one of continuity than difference. This is true despite the fact that many prominent Obama supporters, including some who went on to serve in his administration, were sharply critical of Bush administration practices at the time. The net effect of this has been to blunt the erstwhile critique of Bush.