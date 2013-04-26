This past Sunday, the front page of the New York Times Book Review ran a caustic essay by DePaul University professor Rachel Shteir about "poor Chicago." Disguising it as a review of three new volumes about the city's past, Shteir wrote a blistering epitaph for its present and future. She complains about the murder rate, rightly, but also about the weather, a certain baseball team, the cost of parking, and even the sales tax. So crummy are things in Chicago that “the mayor’s office touts new taxi ordinances as ‘huge improvements.’” Warning that "Chicago is not Detroit, not yet," she concluded that "the city is trapped by its location, its past, and what philosophers would have called its facticity—its limitations, given the circumstances.... Poor Chicago, indeed."

Chicagoans were outraged, and for good reason. Routine hyperbole from a communications flack is hardly a legitimate data point, and as for the Detroit warning, even a certain New York newspaper is willing to concede that Chicago approaches New York and London as a critical hub of international finance. The Chicago Reader's Michael Miner has sunk his teeth so far into Shteir's other fallacies that I don't need to go further. Besides, her great sin is not that she trained her guns on my hometown. It’s not even that her indictments of Chicago, as Miner documents, run the gamut from contradictory to inane. It’s that Shteir has indulged in one of critical journalism’s stupidest tropes, a tired rubric that needs to die: the city takedown.

The New Republic is itself guilty of embracing this form: In a February essay, “Take This Microbrew and Shove It: Why do we keep anointing 'it' cities?,” Chuck Thompson lampooned the efforts of small-ish urban centers to ape the cool of a world-class city like New York. To Thompson, efforts of cities like Nashville—Nashville!—to increase their desirability was funny and futile; for New York–based media to reward them for it approached heresy. “There are few more insufferable banalities in modern urban life than a town recently deemed cool” by the likes of GQ and the New York Times, he griped. New York Daily News, not exactly a bastion of refinement, can get on board with hifalutin literature if it means a chance to make fun of Los Angeles: When the city selected a poet laureate in 2012, NYDN’s books blog snarked, “Los Angeles finally gets a poet laureate—just a few decades after Brooklyn.” Gawker’s Hamilton Nolan is less discriminating with his disdain, writing that “even Boston residents cannot stand the outdated and ineffective infrastructure that plagues the cramped burg—nor is there a decent school or restaurant to be found within a cannon shot’s radius of the twee downtown area,” and elsewhere that, “No one outside of D.C. has ever been tempted to subscribe to any of D.C.’s trends, something D.C. takes as a point of pride. D.C. is happy being friends with D.C. D.C. does not need to be friends with you.”

As was pointed out at the time, Nolan—who, admittedly, insults cities more for sport than for serious argument—easily could have written those words about any place. That's one of the chief pitfalls of the city takedown : The criticisms are interchangeable. Insular culture, cruel bureaucracy, and inequality are facts of life in every American urban center, even New York. But the city takedown, as a rule, doesn’t care. Through anecdote and factoid, the writer broadly assesses a city’s culture—or specifically a part of that culture, like its food scene or infrastructure—and proclaim them to be inferior. By what metric? It varies. Perhaps the city is not as good as it could be (Shteir’s complaint) or simply isn’t as good as New York (Nolan implies this; Thompson just says it). Of course, you can’t prove the writer wrong, because the metric is subjective and the evidence arbitrary. Having enumerated that place’s shortcomings, the author marvels that sensible urbanites can live there and say they like it, and somehow still sleep at night.