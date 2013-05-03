There was one woman with red, square, slightly overhanging cheeks and a mouth inflamed to purple with evil temper, the like of whom I never met until years later I strayed into the Thames police court and saw one Mary Huggins tried for mutilating the face of her paramour with a pewter pint pot. And there was a little black thing with a tight smiling mouth, a creature of lies and spite and moist unwholesome glances at the visiting masters, whom I have seen a thousand times since, as neat and nice and base as ever in the downward yellow of street-lamps. If the atmosphere of the school had been hot with discussion these must have caught fire and shown their quality by the foulness of their flame. As it was they smouldered dimly, giving no light or heat, like all the rest. It is the worst of women's misfortunes that we are unwinnowed by adventure and the chaff stays among us always.

But it did not matter so much that among these shadows there was evil—for whatever else the company of the wicked may do to the young it also makes them deride sin—as that nobility passed on its way without shedding its rare peculiar radiance, I remember the headmistress, a silver-haired lady in costly dresses of quiet but rich ineffectiveness in neutral tints, but unquestionably fine; but it was a fineness in vacuo. I cannot recollect her saying anything fine, or doing anything at all, and it would be violently at variance with her theory of the serene inactivity proper to teachers that any of her pupils should perceive her championing a cause, Yet I am so convinced that she was made of that steel from which swords are forged that I want to go back to that office where she still sits, busy but immobile, before her desk, doubtless imagining herself high and calm like an aging Minerva, yet in reality stirring up such suspicions of sickness as one might form if one saw a race-horse of beautiful action shut day after day in its box, I want to find out why she so deliberately and with so proud a conviction of her rightness professed an abstinence from action which one would pardon only in the dead, and why she taught us that nothing could be more desirable in life than the stillness and fixity which are the very characters of death, "Why," I would ask her, if I could stand again in the office where I last stood, indicted for the comic crime of writing a poem on "The Death of God" in the cookery class, "why did you tell me nothing of life?

"No, I have not fallen into bad hands since I left school and joined the cranks. I do not mean that you should have given us what is known as * sex instruction,' I regard your omission to do so as one of the few claims you have upon my respect, for^ so far as I can judge from such stages in the development of myself and my schoolfellows as merged into consciousness and remain in the memory, your intervention in this matter would have put the last touch of ruin to our already shattered relations. It is best that one should learn these things from other human beings at the same stage of development as oneself, so that one is not obliged to believe them, but can push out of one's belief any fact that comes too soon, while registering it for further reference when one is old enough to assimilate it. But every statement that comes from a teacher must be accepted at once as true or the whole sanction of education is gone. Are you then going to teach a little girl the facts of motherhood before she is old enough to appreciate the physical and psychical rewards that lighten that cruel failure of the human structure? Or are you going to lie, as every handbook on sex instruction that I have ever seen has lied, and pretend that motherhood is a pretty and sentimental occasion like the first communion in a cheap French ollograph, and be recognized by your pupils, as soon as they had knowledge and became people whose opinions mattered, as a liar?





"I do not mean to reproach you for your sexual nothingness. Not long ago I met a Frenchwoman who had been much loved, and she was more nearly nothing than even you: a shadow cast on the wall by the bodies of idle men, which vanished when they were called away to the business of life. Because sexual love is the most useful and common type of excitement we are apt to think it necessary to life, when the truth is that it is excitement itself which is life’s essential. Saint Teresa knew no more of passion than that first love which sprang green to a sudden withering, as spring things do in her country, on the grey rocks of Avila; yet she was a stronger personality than any woman who ever lived. The most one can say is that had she been admitted to the company of lovers and become an executor of the laws of life she probably would have spent her genius more sensibly than in the multiplication of convents to the economic ruin of Spain. Any intensity of excitement, whether it be evoked by one behind the stars or within one's arms, acts upon the life of the soul like sunlight upon the growth of a plant. Adventurers swept by an irrational passion for the unknown abandon comfort and security and sail up new rivers to new continents. Artists and scientists, too eager about life to settle down to the business of prosperity, find out new truths. Excited lovers cast off the freedom of sterility and make new lives. Without this light struck by men's nerves the world would stand dark in the universe like a great house unlit in the night.

"From this essential of life you debarred and even dissuaded us by your blank monotony of voice and appearance, your silence about art and the government of the world, your dreary advocacy of non-inquiry and acquiescence. You cannot excuse yourself by saying that at least you attended to your business of teaching; that, being so dead, you could hardly do. If there is one thing certain about God it is that he thinks in mathematics, for the worlds which are his thoughts are planned by that. But it was hard to perceive the divinity of the subject from the teaching of your dispirited staff, so deliberately rubbed down to dulness."