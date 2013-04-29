You know how the end of a cash register tape has that thick pink line running through it, to alert the user that the roll is about to run out? Same thing with credit card paper—when the roll is near the end, you get that annoying colored streak running through the receipt.

That was the first thing that came to mind upon seeing the design for the new $100 bill, which will start circulating in early October. The redesigned note features a thick blue line running down the center. Is that to notify the Bureau of Printing and Engraving that they're running out of paper?

Nope. Like virtually every other aspect of currency design these days, the blue line is a security feature designed to foil potential counterfeiters. That's no small matter with the $100 bill, which is America's most widely counterfeited denomination. The odd thing about the blue line, at least at first glance, is that it actually makes the bill seem more like a phony, because the line looks like a printing glitch. Or at least that's how it appears when viewed on a computer. The line is supposedly embedded with little images and numerals that will move and shift when the bill is shifted, so maybe it will seem more high-tech and legitimate when viewed in person. (You can learn more about this, and about the other security features in the new bill, in this interactive display.)

Things don't get much better on the back of the bill, which features a huge, gold "100" printed sideways. The large type is to help the visually impaired, but was it absolutely necessary to position it sideways? Even Monopoly money looks more official and dignified than this.