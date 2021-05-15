Stand By Your Men

"Tammy [Wynette]'s music faithfully follows the notion that country music is poor folk's psychiatry … a salve for the beleaguered housewife who grits her teeth as destiny dumps its slops on her head." -- "Songs of Non-Liberation," Newsweek, August 2, 1971

Those were Newsweek's words, not Hillary Clinton's. But a similar sentiment expressed by the wife of Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton was enough to inspire Wynette to write the now-famous screed she sent to many news organizations after Mrs. Clinton said, in her "60 Minutes" "duet" with Bill, "You know, I'm not sitting here like some little woman, standing by my man like Tammy Wynette." Wynette's point was that her biggest hit, 1968's "Stand By Your Man," was not designed to teach that a "good" woman should stand by mutely while her husband slithers in and out of the house to drink, lie, and cheat; it was designed to honor reasonable loyalty to a man facing life's struggle. Intuiting, shamanlike, that her following was mortified by the insult, she thundered that Clinton had offended "all `little women' in the country who `stand by their man' and are potential supporters of Governor Clinton. How dare you!"

Who was right? What was the encoded message of "Stand By Your Man"? Adopting an objective New Criticism approach and focusing only on the text doesn't work -- it can be read either way. But if you look at the bio behind the song, you gain insight.

Professionally, the main man Wynette stood by was her producer, Billy Sherrill. As she writes in her 1979 autobiography, Stand By Your Man, her goals were success, fame, and cash, and, to those ends, she put her faith in Sherrill's marketing and songwriting talents. "I have so much confidence in his taste and judgment that I'd record `Yankee Doodle' if he asked me to," she writes. Indeed. And when it counted -- the late 1960s, when redneck domestic feudalism was still rampant throughout the South, when women there desperately needed Wynette to flap semaphore flags that spelled out Views They Could Use -- she carelessly issued a syrupy anthem to obedience.