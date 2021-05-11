Stand By Your Men

Professionally, the main man Wynette stood by was her producer, Billy Sherrill. As she writes in her 1979 autobiography, Stand By Your Man, her goals were success, fame, and cash, and, to those ends, she put her faith in Sherrill's marketing and songwriting talents. "I have so much confidence in his taste and judgment that I'd record `Yankee Doodle' if he asked me to," she writes. Indeed. And when it counted -- the late 1960s, when redneck domestic feudalism was still rampant throughout the South, when women there desperately needed Wynette to flap semaphore flags that spelled out Views They Could Use -- she carelessly issued a syrupy anthem to obedience.

"Billy Sherrill and I wrote [it] in about fifteen minutes one afternoon before a recording session," she says in SBYM. When "Stand By Your Man" was released, it drew fire from many feminists who interpreted it as a knee-jerk reaction to their beliefs. Wynette rejects this reading in SBYM. She even claims proto-fem status because she made it in the chauvinistic country-music business without lying down for any potbellied record execs. She deserves credit for that, but the overall claim won't wash. After making it big, she happily became the type of Bewigged, Sequined & Pampered Songbird that Robert Altman skewered in Nashville. Wynette was pleased to tell interviewers all about her counter-countercultural values. "Basically, country people don't think about protesting … I have no desire to be freer than I am," she told Newsweek.

Funny, because at that moment she needed a release from bondage, as well as a crash course in relationship management. At this point in her life she had already been through two bad marriages and was in the midst of a third. (She's now happily married to George Richey, a songwriter.) The former Virginia Wynette Pugh had, at age 17, married a Mississippian named Euple Byrd, who, she says, turned out to be lazy, boring, and good at only one thing: insemination. She fled him in 1966 -- with three kids in tow -- to "make it" in Nashville. There, along with her mentor Sherrill (who changed her name to Tammy Wynette), she met Don Chapel, a country singer, who later lost her heart when he admitted that he had taken buff pictures of her on the sly, then swapped them with pen pals he met in porn magazine classified ads. Admittedly, she can't be blamed for fleeing Chapel, but the way in which she tiddlywinked into the arms of her next husband, George "Possum" Jones, at the very least raises serious questions of judgment. The marriage, which ended in d-i-v-o-r-c-e in 1975, is the best illustration yet of the folly of Stand By Your Man-ism and her reed-thin commitment to it.