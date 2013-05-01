Meanwhile, in Washington, D.C., an Arizona representative is pushing to criminalize all abortions after 20 weeks with the express purpose of keeping “attention on the Gosnell case.” And in Florida, the advocacy group Americans United for Life has cribbed imagery from Gosnell to cheerlead a bald-facedly political bill. The “Infants Born Alive Protection Act,” HB 1129, provides “that all infants born alive are entitled to the same rights, powers, and privileges as any child born in the course of natural birth.” As Ron Bilbao of the Florida ACLU pointed out to me, the federal government already makes provisions for these rights. “It’s not an abortion bill,” he emphasized. “Since [pro-life legislators] are not getting any traction with their other pieces of legislation, they want to be able to go back to their districts and say they got something done.” The image of Gosnell severing the spines of 30-week-old newborns, still fresh in the popular imagination, made it easy to sell this bill as a pro-life victory.

The painful irony is, the laws that are shuttering clinics all over America would have done nothing to stop Gosnell, who, it's alleged, was fully aware that he was operating outside of a long list of rules and regulations. Pennsylvania's abortion laws were strict long before the 2011 TRAP-style addition: NARAL, a pro-choice group that grades states’ laws, gave Pennsylvania an “F” for its harsh codes on abortion in 2010, the year Gosnell was busted (Pennsylvania got an “F” this year, too). The problem wasn’t a lack of legislation, but a lack of enforcement. Pennsylvania’s Department of Health did not investigate abortion clinics between 1993 and the fateful raid on the Women's Medical Society, and it ignored multiple reports of illegal activity going on behind Gosnell's doors. Law enforcement only invaded the clinic because they had heard Gosnell was selling narcotics on the side.

Reproductive rights advocates argue that not only would more stringent regulations have failed to stop Gosnell, they actually would have helped his business. Harsher rules mean fewer clinics, and more women who struggle to find or afford good care early in pregnancy. The grand jury report alleges that women heard through word-of-mouth that Gosnell was the least expensive option around—an important credential when first-trimester abortions usually run over $300. Susan Schewel of the Philadelphia-based Women’s Medical Fund, which raises money for women who cannot pay for abortions, said her group gave over 1,500 grants to women last year, and the last time they tried to estimate overall need in their area (in 2006, before the recession) they guessed that 4,500 women a year were coming up short to pay for the procedure.

The grand jury report suggests that Gosnell knew he was preying on women who had nowhere else to go, and blames the state for failing to protect its most vulnerable citizens. “Every aspect of that practice reflected an utter disregard for the health and safety of his patients, a cruel lack of respect for their dignity, and an arrogant belief that he could forever get away with the slovenly and careless treatment of the women who came to his clinic. The only thing Gosnell seemed to care about was the cash he raked in from his illegal operation.” The report goes on to say: “We think the reason no one acted is because the women in question were poor and of color, because the victims were infants without identities, and because the subject was the political football of abortion.”

There shouldn’t be anything political about a man who murdered infants; operated on women in unsafe, degrading conditions; and sacrificed his patients’ safety for pecuniary gain. But we can add another travesty to this episode’s list of horrors: a case that exemplifies the danger of targeting skilled, safe abortion providers, and the need for more good options, has been claimed as proof positive of the opposite argument.

