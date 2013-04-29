As a bureaucratic comedy, HBO’s “Veep” is resolutely conventional. Its Washington is a place where every apparent policy decision is little more than a bit of staging in the endless game of image management and damage control. But the show has always been perceptive about what it means to be a woman in a position of political power. It is peppered with canny details: Vice President Selina Meyer (Julia Louis Dreyfus) is always taking off her heels and putting them on again when someone important walks into the room. Several passing references to Selina's rift with the first lady feel like a winking comment on the sexist assumption that two women in high-ranking White House roles would inevitably be feuding. In one episode, Selina’s handlers realize that encouraging the veep to cry in public is one way to soften her image. But in the first season overall, Selina’s marginalization and irrelevance (“Did the president call?” “No.” was the glum recurring joke) made her into a hapless buffoon, fluffing her hair and running in circles as she struggled to seem more essential than she was.

Season two is different. The show’s representation of Washington has not gotten any denser or more vivid. But Selina’s role is newly fortified, and the stakes have been accordingly raised. She is finally a player in the administration with concrete involvement in foreign policy, navigating the mostly male landscape with gritted teeth. As she makes Biden-esque small talk at a congressional swearing-in, an aide whispers into her ear that a hostage rescue mission is underway. She immediately strides out of room. “Something’s up,” the staffers around her murmur. It is a rare moment in which we sense Selina’s genuine influence. “You’re not needed in here, Gary, this is man’s work,” she tells an aide.

Armando Iannucci, the creator of “Veep,” told me in a recent interview that he never wanted his comedy to be a show about women in politics. He made the vice president female to avoid the problem of precedent: “We don’t want people to think, oh, well this is Joe Biden or this is Dick Cheney or this is Al Gore,” he said (which, of course, people thought anyway). “We decided, let’s think forward rather than backward—if we made it a woman we are sort of saying, she’s her own person,” he added. “It was a way of forcing us to start afresh.” But in season two, as Selina evolves from a figurehead into a contender, “Veep” is more than ever a show about women in politics. And it has become surprisingly refeshing in the way it defies feminist dogmas about how to represent women in power.

Selina Meyer is not the first female protagonist in a political comedy, but she is probably the least likable. In the 1985 sitcom "Hail to the Chief," Patty Duke played the first female president as the pleasantly dull, competent center around which the kooky antics of government orbited. The most prominent current example, of course, is Amy Poehler’s Leslie Knope in “Parks and Recreation,” whose shining likability is key to the charm of the show. Knope is a feminist in the fullest sense of the word; her crusade for personal career advancement is a crusade for women at large. The wall of her office is lined with portraits of Margaret Thatcher and Nancy Pelosi and Condoleeza Rice. “Government isn’t just a boys club anymore,” she says in an early episode. “Women are everywhere. It’s a great time to be a woman in politics.” In one scene Ron receives the Pawnee Woman of the Year Award instead of Leslie, who turns to the judging panel and calls them “sexist jerks.” “Parks and Recreation” is perhaps the best bureaucratic comedy on television because its characters and its setting are so hilariously precise, but as a statement about women in politics it sticks to only the broadest strokes. In most political comedies, women tend to be either blandly unobjectionable or brightly appealing, and feminism plays out as a kind of exceptionalism: Female politicians are free of the negative characteristics—venality, mediocrity, inefficiency—that are so often assigned to men.