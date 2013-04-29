To his credit, rather than throwing regulatory bombs at Lyft and Sidecar, Kalanick has decided to compete with them. The prospects are decent: Consumers of a certain socioeconomic strata now know and trust the Uber name, and might be more receptive to an Uber-branded ride-sharing platform than some random car with a pink mustache on it. Kalanick wants Uber to be your go-to option for getting anywhere, from date night to a ride to the airport. Kind of like the Apple of urban transportation: An integrated ecosystem that makes it inconvenient to go anywhere else.

For Kalanick, that raises an interesting question: How to behave when you're not the underdog anymore, but rather the dominant player to beat? His blitzkrieg school of entering urban markets isn't just a strategic choice, after all. It's also just how Kalanick operates—as an ubermensch, struggling against the bureaucratic power of the state, or the thuggery of jackbooted incumbents. His typical spiel before admiring audiences includes his tale of dropping out of college to focus on a startup, going four years without a salary ("Blood, sweat, and ramen," he likes to call it), and spending one of those years living with his mother in Los Angeles ("Not a lot of ladies.") It then proceeds to his first war, in 1998, with an entrenched industry: Hollywood. His business was a peer-to-peer file sharing service called Scour that a few dozen movie studios wanted gone.

"We got sued for a quarter of a trillion dollars in the process," Kalanick told a packed theater in D.C. last November. Cheers erupted from the audience, and Kalanick let them die down.

"The GDP of Sweden," he noted.

It's an animating impulse for Kalanick, who's described himself as a "freedom fighter" with a ferocity that's drawn accusations of Ayn Randian sympathies. He’s not registered to vote in his home state of California, and avoids identifying with any political ideology, but his Twitter avatar is pulled from cover of Ayn Rand's Atlas Shrugged, which he says he read a couple years ago. Why keep that avatar, I wondered, if it makes him such an easy target? "Once someone says, take down your Twitter avatar because it could be painted in the wrong way, that's exactly when I'm saying 'no,'" Kalanick told me in January. "I like the book. Do you have a problem with that? … I just think it's a great story of somebody who stood up for what they believe in."

Eventually, the regulatory fights will dissipate, as local jurisdictions cave to citizen pressure and taxi drivers realize they can earn more with Uber than without it. At that point, Uber will be more establishment than upstart, prompting Kalanick to move on to the next new industry ripe for disruption. He says he gets new ideas “constantly”—mostly those that solve the problems of well-off city dwellers like himself. An Uber for food, for example, which would send you all the ingredients for a recipe at the push of a button. It sounded expensive. "Maybe," Kalanick admitted. "But wouldn't it be awesome? if you could afford it, wouldn't it be amazing?" Then there's this idea for improving online dating: "So I was talking to a friend the other day, and I was like, there should be a dating site for really smart people," he said. "Solving my own problem."

Lately, Kalanick's reading habits are less ideologically tinged: He's been working through books about each of the founding fathers. Alexander Hamilton is his favorite ("he was probably America's first capitalist") while Teddy Roosevelt wins for best president ("adventurous, bold"). But personally, Kalanick himself says he has no real role models. Except himself.

"The entrepreneur community, there's a certain kind of founder, they call them a 'lone wolf,'" Kalanick told me in January. "I probably fit in that category."

"Who else fits in that category?" I asked. "It can't be a category of one."

"It could be. I made it up," Kalanick said, chuckling to himself. "I made up the category."