It’s Thursday night, April 4, 1968, and Don doesn’t know what else to do but hold Megan when she leans against him. These are, after all, the rituals of mourning after tragedy, and Megan is nothing if not good at following scripts. When Peggy is surprised that the award show goes on, Don’s tells her: “What else are we going to do?” In a sense, he’s right. How else would the Ad Club of New York respond? They had, after all, originally planned to keep the news of King’s assassination until the end of the event, “not wanting to interrupt the festivities.” Instead, attendees are graciously allotted “ten minutes to talk out this terrible event.”

Talking—the notorious talent of advertisers—grows increasingly difficult through “The Flood.” Perhaps it’s due to an escalation in panic or the accumulation of different voices, but this episode contained a significant number of telephone calls, despite none of them being all that productive (that is, if they led to conversations at all). Distance and disconnect (political, historical, domestic) appear in moments of miscommunication, mishearing, or misunderstanding. Pete can’t access a payphone at the awards ceremony, and so goes home to have a torturous phone call with Trudy. Peggy’s multiple conversations with her real estate agent ends in naught—“Try, try again!” she’s finally told. Don misses the Rosens’ announcing their D.C. destination, resulting in this fact being stated three times. Later, Don tries to reach the Rosens in D.C. but misses them there also.

Just after this unsuccessful attempt at communication, Roger enters Don’s office: “Man knew how to talk,” Roger remarks about King. “I don't know why but I thought that would save him. I thought it would solve the whole thing.” It solves very little if others are unwilling to talk or even to hear. Talking can become a way to defer action, or to defer the moment where one must confront actions that require more reciprocation than just words. In the small world of SDCP, too much talk with the same people can result in repetition, in claustrophobic myopia.

This particular catastrophe also forces white ad men and women to face their black coworkers in person, more directly than we’ve seen before in “Mad Men.” Awkward hugs ensue. It’s a script apparently difficult to maneuver. If this is acting, no one’s heart seems very in it. Like Peggy, Don is surprised to find his secretary at work, and implores Dawn to go home (not understanding that Dawn, like Ginsberg’s father or Megan, would rather be anywhere but home). SCDP closes the office for the day, “out of respect,” yet business goes on as usual: There will be a meeting in the afternoon. Sterling’s insurance friend Randall Walsh—supposedly a longtime acquaintance of SCDP—is a creep of Lynchian proportions, and his response to tragedy is as contrived as his drive-by character. “People say they care,” he insists, “I really care.”

Perhaps Weiner fixates on his white characters’ emotional response to the shooting in order to highlight its tenuousness. In a room full of white ad men, Joan immediately starts crying at the news (a moment that uncharacteristically undercuts her usual guardedness around said men), but faced with Dawn, all Joan can muster is an uncomfortable hug and “We’re all so sorry”—an echo of Don’s earlier “What else are we going to do?” The “we” in this episode never vacillates. No more chats between Dawn and her friend in diners. No images of Harlem riots except from television screens. Can these characters drum up appropriate emotion that isn’t actually there? How much does Weiner mean to show their failure to really care?