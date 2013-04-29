Upon hearing that Jason Collins, the journeyman National Basketball Association center, just became the first active male major-league athlete to announce publicly that he is gay, the mind involuntarily compares him to a previous sports trailblazer. When he donned a Brooklyn Dodgers uniform in 1947 (as chronicled in 42, the feature film that has grossed more than $55 million in its first three weeks), Jackie Robinson became the first black man to play Major League Baseball or any other professional sport. The similarities are obvious, as are some differences: Robinson did not really come out, as blackness cannot be hidden the way gayness can. But other differences are more subtle, and more telling.

What Robinson did was such a tremendous deal—so tremendous that, uniquely, his number is now retired by every MLB team (with one valid exception)—because he was a trailblazer not just in sports but in society. In 1947, Robinson's first season, Jim Crow was de rigueur in the South and public schools were segregated across the country, with Brown v. Board seven years into the then-unknowable future. As Martin Luther King, Jr. once told black pitcher Don Newcombe (who debuted for the Dodgers a season after Robinson), in a quote we would need to invent if he hadn't said it: "You and Jackie will never know how easy you made my job, through what you went through on the baseball field."

In 1947, sports was at the cutting-edge of lessening racial inequality. But in 2013, it is about the most backward arena one can find in mainstream American life when it comes to tolerance of gays. If we didn't know better about sports—didn't have the context that nobody has ever done what Collins has just done1—then Collins's act would seem almost retro. The poignant detail, offered in his magnificent Sports Illustrated essay, that with his two most recent teams he wore #98 in honor of the murdered gay man Matthew Shepard reeks of an era when gay people were forced into the closet, telegraphing their true selves to others through obscure code. It is almost medieval; it reminds me of the crypto-Jews of Inquisition-era Spain. It is sickening to think this was the pervading reality for America's gay community until extremely recently, of course. But, outside of sports, the world we live in, though far from perfect when it comes to accepting gays (not to mention extending them full legal rights), is in large part better.

You can see the difference between what Collins and Robinson did, also, in the types of players the two were. Robinson was relatively young (28), beginning his career, and a burgeoning superstar (he went on to win Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player honors during his career). Collins is older (34), at the tail-end of his career (a 12-year veteran), and a very solid, dependable big man whom nobody would identify as a star. In fact, there is an important caveat to make. It is not technically accurate to call Jason Collins the first active male major-league athlete to come out: The season is over, and he is currently a free agent; if he goes unsigned, then he would join the small group of folks like John Amaechi who came out after their careers had concluded. It's a little different than that, because he seems open to playing again. But it leaves the door open for many more milestones.