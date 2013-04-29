To say “I’m black, and I’m gay” is to try to upend that narrative.

“I did the same thing [as Collins and Atkinson] when I came out,” CNN anchor Don Lemon told me. “Coming out as a gay black men is a messed-up head game. It’s a delicate dance. You have to deal with the challenges and insecurities that anyone faces when coming out. And you have to deal with your own people not supporting you. By saying ‘I’m black, and I’m gay,’ we’re trying to get our own people to support us and know that we were born gay, just as surely as we were born black. And because the church has such a strong influence in our community, we want our churchgoing, god-fearing, black brethren to know that despite what the church tells them, God doesn’t make mistakes. Nor does he judge.”

Only a decade ago, a black professional basketball player coming out of the closet would have been inconceivable to the men I spent time with for a New York Times Magazine story about the Down Low.

“'We know there are black gay rappers, black gay athletes, but they're all on the DL,” one young man told me. “If you're white, you can come out as an openly gay skier or actor or whatever. It might hurt you some, but it's not like if you're black and gay, because then it's like you've let down the whole black community, black women, black history, black pride. You don't hear black people say, 'Oh yeah, he's gay, but he's still a real man, and he still takes care of all his responsibilities.' What you hear is, 'Look at that sissy faggot.'''

In his Sports Illustrated piece, Collins was sure to tackle the “sissy” assumption straight on. “Go ahead, take a swing—I'll get up,” he wrote. “I hate to say it, and I'm not proud of it, but I once fouled a player so hard that he had to leave the arena on a stretcher. I go against the gay stereotype, which is why I think a lot of players will be shocked: That guy is gay? But I've always been an aggressive player, even in high school. Am I so physical to prove that being gay doesn't make you soft? Who knows? That's something for a psychologist to unravel.”