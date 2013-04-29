In a fit of self-parody, Crossfire’s final episode featured hosts congratulating themselves over a show that was not “just talking points from the Democratic Party [and] the Republican Party.” The evidence? A clip of host James Carville—a former Democratic strategist—conceding that the 2002 election, during which Democrats lost control of the Senate, was a bad night for his party.

But to blame this caricatured version of “Crossfire” for the baleful state of cable talk shows is to reverse cause and effect. The late-stage “Crossfire” had shifted format precisely to keep pace with newcomers like “Hannity and Colmes” or “Hardball,” both of which appeared on networks that didn’t exist during the show’s heyday. For much of its run, “Crossfire” was, well, decent in both discussion and quality, lively without being rude. Classic “Crossfire” featured two hosts—representing the left and right, respectively—moderating a discussion between two guests on opposite sides of an issue. There was one topic for the entire half-hour show. The guests would field questions from the hosts designed to start a discussion. Then they would actually face follow-up questions, some of which made a mockery out of subpar arguments.

For most of its run, which began with a radio show in 1978 and then shifted to CNN a few years after the network’s 1980 founding, “Crossfire” was sort of a paragon of the establishment media. Raised voices were common, but the angry yelling and point scoring that are hallmark of shows today were rarely seen among guests and virtually non-existent among hosts. Set against a simple black backdrop, episodes felt a lot more like “Charlie Rose” than “The O’Reilly Factor.” (So impressive was the Frank Zappa censorship debate that it was featured in a few of my college American history courses.) Of course, even early “Crossfire” had its critics. But much of their attention was focused on personnel—placing a mainstream Democrat alongside culture-warrior cohost Patrick Buchanan was alleged to move the entire debate rightward.

The program was also a place where journalists would call out perceived violations of journalistic ethics. When Dan Rather conducted an interview with then-Vice President George H.W. Bush that some deemed an ambush, “Crossfire” did an entire show on the affair, with three of the participants agreeing that Rather had “gone over the line” with his comments. Similarly, “Crossfire” had talk show hosts Bob Lassiter and a young Rush Limbaugh on for an episode titled “Radio Radicals.” Both moves—not to mention Rather’s interview itself—would seem quaint and patronizing by today’s standard.

The cracks in the media establishment began to show in the late 1980s, even before the rise of Fox News and MSNBC. Beginning with the “Morton Downey Jr. Show” and talk radio, it became clear that there was an appetite for conflict, resentment, and shows that played it fast and loose with the facts. “Crossfire” maintained its high—well, for cable—ratings, but talk radio was proving that there was more than one way to be, as Kinsley put it, “the conversation of American democracy.”