Second, even when focusing only on the wages of lesser skilled American workers, the latest economic research illustrates that immigration has no discernible direct effect, even in the short run. Judis cites a research paper by economist George Borjas written a decade ago. While Borjas is a respected economist, his work has been superseded by a number of new studies that rely upon much better methodologies.

The best, new research we have now is exemplified by the work of Economists Gianmarco Ottaviano and Giovanni Peri. Their research finds that immigration has had essentially zero net effects on the wages of low-wage U.S. workers. To the extent that it has had any effect on wages at all, the most thorough recent research suggests that immigration has had a small positive impact on the wages of lesser skilled native born Americans.

The reason why there is essentially no impact on the wages of lesser-skill workers brings us to our third point: Most lesser-skilled immigrants do not compete with U.S. workers but instead complement their work. In some areas of the economy, lesser skilled immigrants have kept entire industries alive: Many parts of U.S. agriculture would have more thoroughly mechanized or had to close up shop years ago if not for lesser-skilled immigrant workers who pick the crops, meaning the loss of nearly all U.S. jobs (those held by native born Americans as well as those of immigrants) in those sectors.

Recent research has shown that low-skill immigrants complement U.S. workers in many ways that are less obvious. Patricia Cortes of Boston University has shown that low-skill immigrant workers encourage skilled American women to enter the labor force—by making childcare more affordable. Jennifer Hunt of Rutgers and the U.S. Department of Labor has found that low-skill immigration encourages high-school completion by U.S. natives, by raising the relative return to staying in school. Both of these forces make the whole U.S. economy more productive, and that generates jobs for low-skill Americans too.

Judis claims that legalizing the 11 million unauthorized immigrants living in the U.S. would “thrust [them] into the mainstream labor market, where they will compete with native-born workers.” But research indicates that legalizing these aspiring Americans would help our economy. Legalization would allow unauthorized workers to find jobs that best match their skills, increasing the productivity of our workforce and increasing the earnings of all Americans. Specifically, this research found that legalization adds a cumulative $832 billion to the U.S. economy over a decade, increases the earning of all Americans by $470 billion, generates an additional $109 billion in new tax revenue, and creates an average of 121,000 new jobs each year, benefits that accrue to all Americans.